Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

January 28, 2021
Iulia Valentina Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Eye-Popping New Photo
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Iulia Valentina took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, and put her amazing physique front and center in a very hot pic for her 1.5 million followers. The Romanian model rocked a scanty bikini top and joggers while announcing a giveaway for her fans.

In the snapshot, Iulia rocked a skimpy white swim top that left little to the imagination. The garment featured thin straps that clung to her neck for support, highlighting her shoulders and slim arms. It had triangular cups that looked tiny against her voluptuous breasts. While parts of her buxom curves were visible, the fully lined cups managed to cover her nipples. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob and underboob could be seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the bathing suit top with a pair of light pink lounge pants that sat high on her waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The bottoms were made of soft, cotton fabric that hugged her every curve. Its thick waistband drew attention to her flat stomach. The light-colored ensemble complemented her flawless complexion.

In the photo, the influencer was photographed inside her home. She chose the kitchen as her backdrop, and the area was bright and conducive for indoor photography.

Iulia sat on top of a kitchen counter and placed her pink MacBook on her thighs. An iPhone box, several Louis Vuitton boxes, and paper bags were on the table behind her. The babe raised her right hand to the back of her neck as she looked to the side.

Iulia tied her blond tresses into a high bun, keeping her long locks away from her face and body. She ditched most of her accessories, except for stud earrings, to not distract her fans from her sexy outfit.

In the caption, the internet personality announced a contest for her followers in partnership with Celebrities Giveback. She wrote a lengthy message where she revealed the purpose of the giveaway, as well as the mechanics.

In less than a day, the jaw-dropping post racked up more than 40,700 likes. Many of Iulia's avid admirers took to the comments section and shared close to 420 messages in which they praised her fantastic figure. Other supporters also enthusiastically participated in the contest.

"You look like Kylie Jenner! Maybe even prettier than her," one of her followers wrote.

"Wow! You look so hot! I missed your posts. Please update more," added another fan.

"I am not here for the giveaway. I am here to let you know that you are so beautiful," a third admirer praised.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.