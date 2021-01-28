Iulia Valentina Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Eye-Popping New Photo

Iulia Valentina took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, and put her amazing physique front and center in a very hot pic for her 1.5 million followers. The Romanian model rocked a scanty bikini top and joggers while announcing a giveaway for her fans.

In the snapshot, Iulia rocked a skimpy white swim top that left little to the imagination. The garment featured thin straps that clung to her neck for support, highlighting her shoulders and slim arms. It had triangular cups that looked tiny against her voluptuous breasts. While parts of her buxom curves were visible, the fully lined cups managed to cover her nipples. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob and underboob could be seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the bathing suit top with a pair of light pink lounge pants that sat high on her waist, obscuring her belly button from view. The bottoms were made of soft, cotton fabric that hugged her every curve. Its thick waistband drew attention to her flat stomach. The light-colored ensemble complemented her flawless complexion. In the photo, the influencer was photographed inside her home. She chose the kitchen as her backdrop, and the area was bright and conducive for indoor photography.

Iulia sat on top of a kitchen counter and placed her pink MacBook on her thighs. An iPhone box, several Louis Vuitton boxes, and paper bags were on the table behind her. The babe raised her right hand to the back of her neck as she looked to the side.

Iulia tied her blond tresses into a high bun, keeping her long locks away from her face and body. She ditched most of her accessories, except for stud earrings, to not distract her fans from her sexy outfit.

In the caption, the internet personality announced a contest for her followers in partnership with Celebrities Giveback. She wrote a lengthy message where she revealed the purpose of the giveaway, as well as the mechanics.

In less than a day, the jaw-dropping post racked up more than 40,700 likes. Many of Iulia's avid admirers took to the comments section and shared close to 420 messages in which they praised her fantastic figure. Other supporters also enthusiastically participated in the contest.

"You look like Kylie Jenner! Maybe even prettier than her," one of her followers wrote.

"Wow! You look so hot! I missed your posts. Please update more," added another fan.

"I am not here for the giveaway. I am here to let you know that you are so beautiful," a third admirer praised.