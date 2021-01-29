Parkland Survivors Say Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be Censured After She Claimed Attack Was Staged

Following the revelation that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was involved in the harassment of survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, those who suffered through that tragic day have called on Republican lawmakers to censure the congresswoman, as reported by The Guardian. In a clip from March 2019, Greene is seen following David Hogg, a former student of the high school who was present on the day.

Throughout the clip, the future congresswoman followed Hogg -- who she called a coward -- and asked him how the students were able to get access to so many lawmakers while telling him that their efforts on gun control would fail and that the shooting was a failure of the law enforcement officers assigned to guard the school. Later in the clip, Greene speaks to the camera directly. During this portion, she pushes a conspiracy that the victims and their families were crisis actors and the event was staged in order to pass legislation on gun control.

On Wednesday, Hogg shared the clip on Twitter, asking House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to "do something" about Greene. He further wrote that Greene "basically has threatened to kill and intimidated the survivors of Gun violence trying to trigger our PTSD."

"The kids and adults that do gun violence prevention work may look often times ok but none of us are all of us do this work because for many the worst possible thing imaginable happened. This work comes from a place of love for those we lost but also incredible trauma and pain," Hogg continued in a follow-up tweet.

Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, also called on McCarthy to take a stand against Greene.

"McCarthy loses any ability to talk about integrity, about unity, about service to the country if he refuses to deal with this," he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Greene has drawn criticism for her views since she entered Congress. She is a strong advocate of the far-right Q-Anon conspiracy theory, which claims former President Donald Trump was in a secret war against deep state figures, and advocated for the execution of Democrat politicians. On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton tweeted that Greene should not be in Congress and be on a "watch list" instead, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Despite her controversy, it appears that Greene will be placed on the House education committee, as reported by Education Week.