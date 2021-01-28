Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Land Kyle Lowry For Three Players & Future Second-Rounder
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

In a recently proposed trade idea involving two teams that are seemingly performing below expectations, NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Dallas Mavericks could acquire Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors for a package including three reserve players and a future second-round selection.

According to the outlet, Toronto has struggled quite a bit in the 2020-21 campaign, just two seasons removed from their 2019 championship run. Despite making several offseason moves to retool their roster, the Raptors are currently tied for 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 7-11 record. The 8-10 Mavericks, meanwhile, are likewise at 11th in the Western Conference despite the presence of a potential MVP candidate in Luka Doncic and a supporting cast led by a former All-Star in Kristaps Porzingis.

As proposed, the Mavericks could upgrade their point guard rotation by acquiring Lowry and reserve sharpshooter Matt Thomas from the Raptors in exchange for third-year guard Jalen Brunson, veteran forwards Dwight Powell and James Johnson, and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft. With Lowry on the final year of his contract and two months away from his 35th birthday, it's possible that he might be the next veteran Raptor to leave the team, given that big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol respectively signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers in the 2020 offseason.

"Lowry is a winning player with plenty of experience in the postseason," NBA Analysis Network explained. "With a young team like the Mavericks, Lowry's leadership would go a long way over the course of a season and come playoff time."

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Green.
Getty Images | Mike Ehrmann

Now in his 15th year in the league, Lowry is still arguably playing at an All-Star level for Toronto, with averages of 18 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 steals in 15 games this season, per Basketball-Reference. While he currently has a below-average field-goal shooting clip of 42.5 percent, he has also converted on a solid 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

As noted by NBA Analysis Network, the Raptors appear to have passed the torch to Fred VanVleet, allowing the 26-year-old to handle much of the playmaking after giving him a four-year contract extension late last year. The publication suggested that moving Lowry could help the team improve its depth off the bench, with Brunson presumably stepping up as VanVleet's top backup at point guard and Powell serving as a "rotation-ready" big man who could contribute right away if the trade becomes a reality.

While Johnson is averaging a decent 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks, according to his Basketball-Reference page, it was noted that he was mainly included in the hypothetical transaction for salary-matching purposes.

