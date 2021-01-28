Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 28, 2021
Abby Dowse Smolders In Fiery-Red Lingerie: 'Passionate Heart And Soul'
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Thursday, Abby Dowse continued her latest streak of torrid lingerie posts with a sizzling-hot Instagram upload wherein she wore a fiery-red set that flaunted her perky assets. The Aussie smokeshow posed seductively on the bedroom floor, getting down on her knees and spreading her thighs open as she leaned one hand on the bed. She stared directly into the lens in an enticing way and arched her back, teasing the rounded shape of her posterior.

Abby's slender hips were left within full view of the camera by an outrageously high-cut bottom that also displayed her toned tummy due to its low-rise waistline. The panties had spaghetti side straps that were pulled high on her waist, disappearing beneath a skimpy garter belt. The item was a winged design that hugged her hourglass figure closely, stretching low over her sides yet only accentuating her midriff with a narrow strip of fabric. The piece connected to a pair of matching thigh-high stockings, which sported lacy bands that highlighted her sexy pins.

Meanwhile, her chest was emphasized by a cleavage-baring bra, which featured small underwire cups made out of semi-sheer mesh. The number was adorned with sparkling silver rhinestones, which also decorated the rest of her attire. Abby added extra bling with a layered gold necklace, which sported a cross pendant that dangled just above her cleavage. She also wore a dainty bracelet, which she showcased by lifting up her arm and tucking her hand behind her head.

The eye-popping ensemble was from popular brand, Missy Empire, which the model credited in her post. The vibrant color flattered Abby's bronzed tan and complemented her golden tresses.

The 31-year-old styled her locks in messy, frizzy curls, allowing them to spill freely over her back and shoulders. Her tousled hairstyle received plenty of appreciation in the comments section, as the look gave her more sex appeal.

"It's crazy how good your hair always looks no matter the state it's in," one person wrote under the suggestive photo. "Red against that tan is so fire," they added.

"This set is to die for," a second user complimented her provocative lingerie, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

"Lady in red you are always gorgeous Abby so hot hotter than the sun," gushed a third Instagrammer.

"Absolutely gorgeous. Love you so very much," chimed in another smitten fan.

Abby penned a flirty caption for her post, capturing the essence of the enchanting look with a heart and fairy emoji. Shared with fans early in the morning, the snapshot racked up more than 5,600 likes in the first 16 minutes, and went on to amass over 18,200 likes and 414 messages in the span of one hour.

The upload came less than a day after Abby flashed her bombshell curves in see-through blue lace lingerie. The stunner paired the sexy duds with coordinating sweatpants, which she pulled down her hips to reveal her panties, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.