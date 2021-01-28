Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Pamela Anderson Ties The Knot For The 6th Time In Intimate Backyard Ceremony
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Just days after signing off all of her social media accounts and claiming she was "free" in an Instagram post seen here, Pamela Anderson revealed to the Daily Mail that she wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate backyard wedding held on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple had reportedly been quarantining alongside one another at the former Baywatch star's home in Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, Canada since fall of last year.

The Daily Mail reported that Pamela's new husband is a builder who hails from her small hometown. The two wed outdoors on the land that once belonged to her grandparents. She purchased the property 25 years ago and has lived there since 2019.

Pamela shared to the newspaper that the property was where her parents tied the knot, and they are still together.

"I feel like I've come full circle. I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," she said to the Daily Mail.

The couple read traditional vows and the wedding was officiated by a local pastor. The ceremony was reportedly blessed by Canadian First Nation, noted the outlet. A witness named Qiyupelenexw from Snuneymuxw First Nation sang the Paddle Song, which signified their new journey. The couple and the property were also blessed in a cedar brushing ceremony.

Pamela Anderson attends The National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on October 15, 2002 in London, England.
Getty Images | Stuart Atkins

There were no other attendees, reported the news outlet.

The site shared photos given to them by the actress, which showed every aspect of the day including her gorgeous antique corset dress and the duo's vegan wedding cake.

Pamela's dress featured a cream top and an eggshell blue tulle skirt. The actress wore a Valentino veil in an antique white shade and Hunter rain boots on her feet. She carried a large bouquet of baby breath, eucalyptus, orchid, hydrangeas, and an olive branch wrapped in a blue satin ribbon, per the Daily Mail.

This is the sixth marriage for Pamela.

She first tied the knot with Tommy Lee -- whom she only knew for 96 hours, in 1995 -- getting hitched on a beach in Mexico. They divorced three years later.

Following that, she married musician Kid Rock in 2006. They split months later.

Rick Salomon was husband number three in October 2007. That marriage would later be annulled, reported People Magazine.

In January 2014, Pamela wed Salomon again only to divorce seven months later.

She got hitched to movie producer Jon Peters in January 2020. That union lasted two weeks. The two first met when Pamela was 19 years old and brought to Hollywood by Playboy Magazine to model in the publication. He had asked her to marry him at that time but she turned him down then, according to People Magazine.

