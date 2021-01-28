Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 28, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Booty-Baring Bikini Photos
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless body on show this week in a series of photos posted to Instagram to promote her swimwear line. Shared by Tropic of C, the collage upload was made up of three pictures showing the South African supermodel in a skimpy black bikini.

In the top left photo, the longtime Victoria's Secret Angel gave a peek at her booty as she posed with her back to the camera. The snap, which appeared to be edited with a golden filter, showed Candice giving a sultry glance over her shoulder, with several palm trees behind her.

Her crop-style top featured one piece of material that wrapped around her bust and two skinny straps over both shoulders.

She paired it with matching plain black bottoms which revealed her toned booty. Candice showed that the garment was a thong, with a tiny piece of material over her lower back and two straps tied into large bows over her hips.

In the image below, the 32-year-old mom of two showed off the front of the suit, keeping her arms by her sides. She slightly pushed her hips to the left and flaunted her toned thighs as she pulled the strings of her bottoms up in line with her navel, highlighting her toned abs.

Candice piled her hair up in a messy topknot and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and two necklaces, one of which had a large silver pendant that dangled over her chest.

The larger photo took up the whole right side of the collage. It showed her looking down as she placed her left hand on her bikini bottoms while standing with her legs slightly apart.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the C bralette and the C bottom in the color black terra.

The upload was clearly a hit and received plenty of praise in the comments section.

"That glow tho!" one person commented alongside a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

"Candice Swanepoel is the most amazing woman on Earth [.] Her incredible modeling talent and beauty knows no bounds," another wrote.

"Beautiful bellísima stunning," a third comment read with two flower emoji.

Candice previously stunned fans when she rocked another skimpy look from her own brand in November. In the snap shared to the swimwear line's Instagram, the star posed on a bed, wearing a minuscule brown string bikini with straps that wrapped around her torso and accessorized with a shell anklet.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.