January 28, 2021
Saweetie Stuns In Black Bra With Leather Miniskirt: 'Chanel Me'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saweetie took to Instagram to give fans another update. The rapper is known for her luxurious outfits and showed off another one for her most recent upload.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker stunned in a black bra that featured a shimmery effect. She wrapped herself up in a cream-colored cropped jacket, which was left completely unbuttoned. Saweetie teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted black leather miniskirt that had two jeweled guns and the Chanel logo across the front. She rocked long acrylic nails and accessorized herself with rings, hoop earrings, and a silver chain with a cross pendant. Saweetie placed a black leather Chanel bag that had a chain strap around her shoulder and styled her dark locks in a ponytail. However, she left the baby hairs to rest on her forehead. To complete her look, Saweetie wore black heels.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured sitting down with her legs crossed on a wooden bench. She held onto a beverage in a champagne glass and tugged at her ponytail with her other hand. The entertainer gazed down at the ground and looked very glamorous.

In the fifth slide, Saweetie was snapped from the thighs-up while standing up. She continued to tug at her hair while looking down.

In the eighth and final frame, Saweetie was captured outdoors in front of a neon "open" sign. She stared up to her left and showcased her side profile.

In the tags, she credited Chanel and the photographer who goes by the username "spazzz.vision."

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 327,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.9 million followers.

"You are so fire! My motivation to get up n work out so I can steal some of your looks! Love your swag boo," one user wrote.

"She's literally the baddest hands down," another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

"Your soul shines through how beautiful you are x," remarked a third fan.

"you're so damn beautiful. In and out. That's that cancer energyyyyyy," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bodysuit while posing in the ocean. Saweetie wore a large straw hat and a pair of stylish shades. She went barefoot and sported the majority of her hair up, leaving the front down to frame her face.

