Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

January 28, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Cleavage & Taut Tummy In Sexy Athleisure Wear
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Tahlia Skaines gave her 584,000 followers a nice view of her insanely toned physique in her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous Aussie model took to the popular social media platform to showcase her fit figure and ample assets in a new athleisure set from Elite Eleven Sporting.

Tahlia rocked a light blue two-piece set that included a sports bra and leggings. The top boasted a neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her voluptuous bust that made her cleavage more prominent. The length of the piece allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. The sleeveless design helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms.

Her leggings hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband clung to her tiny waist, obscuring her belly button from view, while the skintight garment helped emphasize the curves of her slender hips down to her legs. The bright color made her bronze tan pop. She completed her sporty look with a pair of white sneakers.

Dressed in her sexy ensemble, Tahlia was snapped outdoors, right outside a restaurant. She sat on an elevated platform with her thighs spread and one knee bent, tucking her leg in near her body. The babe raised her right hand to touch her hair and grabbed her ankle with her left hand.

Sliding glass doors were seen behind her, which gave a glimpse of the bistro. Plants and white walls were also seen in the background.

Tahlia accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and rings. The influencer left her hair down, parted in the center, and styled in sleek, straight strands. The long locks fell over her shoulders, with the ends grazing her bust.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her "cute activewear." She tagged Elite Eleven Sporting and added a discount code for her fans to use.

The new share earned plenty of praise from her avid supporters. Fans and fellow models hit the like button more than 3,500 times and left over 60 comments on the tantalizing post. Many complimented her killer figure, while others gushed over her beauty. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

"The set is so pretty. It looks perfect on you!" one of her fans wrote, adding a butterfly emoji to the end of their words.

"I always love seeing your hair down. The color is just perfect and looks great on you," praised another user.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.