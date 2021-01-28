'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Shows Off Her Full, Round Bottom As She Stretches Out On A Sofa

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige updated her Instagram feed with yet another sultry shot designed to drive her 295,000 followers wild. The reality television star looked gorgeous in white as she stretched out on a sofa and invited her growing fan base to join her for some downtime.

The raven-haired beauty and owner of the lingerie business Goddess of Easton wore a loungewear set that showed off her tanned skin and stunning shape for her latest snap.

Derynn donned a white top that had a wide-cut neckline. The loose-fitting shirt was cropped and rode high, giving fans a peek at her flat and toned stomach. It had fitted wrists and slouchy sleeves, which Derynn pushed up just a bit.

The loose-fitting pants had a tan drawstring waist and bands at the ankles. These allowed the legs of the bottoms to appear more fitted while still maintaining a comfy, slouchy feel.

Derynn couldn't hide her gorgeous body underneath the loose-fitting clothing, however. Her full breasts pushed the front of the material upward and out and her round bottom jutted out seductively from the pants as she crossed one leg over the other.

She had a dark-colored polish on her toes and pale nails on her fingertips.

Derynn lay on a light-colored sofa that had several luxe-looking throw pillows in various shades of gray and cream. She rested her head in her left hand as she placed her left foot on the couch.

Her long dark tresses looked striking against the pale background and her light-colored clothing. Pushed over to one side, they fell seductively across her left shoulder.

She gave the camera a small smirk as she stared at it with bedroom eyes.

Derynn's fans loved the sassy snap and shared their bold remarks in the photo's comments section.

"I'm down to crawl next to you," teased one follower.

"That's what I'm doing today," a second fan penned, in reference to the post's caption.

"Gorgeous! She should be the next Victoria's Secret model," remarked a third user.

"The mind is running out of control seeing you in that pose. So sexy," a fourth fan claimed.

Derynn became a television personality during Season 1 of Double Shot at Love, a Jersey Shore spinoff that starred Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. The men and a dozen women attempted to find love on the dating and reality television show.

For the second season, several members of the cast returned to live and work with the men in Las Vegas, navigating both their relationships and personal struggles.