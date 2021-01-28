Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Ellie O'Donnell Shows Off Flawless Figure In Tiny Colorful Bikini While At The Beach
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Ellie O'Donnell added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 27 that stunned her 1.2 million followers. In her latest post, the English model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

In the picture, Ellie was photographed somewhere in the Maldives, as the geotag noted. Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood front and center on the fine, white sand with her thighs parted. The influencer posed by popping her hip sideways and let her arms hang by her side. She held her sunglasses and some form of cloth with her left hand. The babe looked straight into the camera with an intense gaze.

She stayed under a tree, which shaded her from the bright sunshine. The blue sky, coconut trees, umbrellas, and sunbeds made up the scenic background. A glimpse of the striking turquoise blue water could also be seen from a distance.

Ellie rocked a minuscule two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Itty Bitty Kinis. It had various colors and was adorned with rhinestones in different colors. The top boasted fully lined triangular cups that hardly contained her perky breasts. It also had a deep neckline, which showed off her cleavage. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that complemented her figure. The piece had a simple design with strings that clung to her waist. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped accentuate her thighs. The colorful set made her tanned skin pop.

Ellie opted to wear her favorite necklace with a cross pendant, small hoop earrings, a watch, a ring, and a bangle for her beach day look. She left her blond hair down and let the long strands fall over her right shoulder, while the rest of her locks hung behind her back.

Ellie dropped a mix of emoji instead of using words in the caption. She gave credit to Itty Bitty Kinis by tagging the retailer in the picture.

Since going live, the post has earned more than 44,300 likes and over 370 comments. Ellie's social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable body. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the pic, instead chiming in with emoji.

"Oh, Jesus. Absolute angel. Next-level beauty," gushed an admirer.

"You look so beautiful!!" another fan wrote.

"Wow! Perfection," added a third follower.

