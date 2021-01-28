Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Nazanin Mandi Poses In Cut-Out Top & Leather Pants For Latest Outfit Post
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model uses the social media platform to show off her outfits and opted for a chic number for her most recent upload.

Mandi stunned in a black top that had long sleeves and featured a roll neck. The item of clothing was cut-out across the front and displayed her decolletage area. She tucked the attire into her high-waisted leather pants of the same color. Mandi rocked acrylic nails and painted each nail with different color polish. She accessorized with earrings and what is seemingly her wedding ring. Mandi styled her signature curly shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. The former R U the Girl contestant rested her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Mandi was captured closer up with her hands raised, giving fans an eyeful of her colorful nails. She closed her eyes and flashed a radiant smile.

In the third frame, Mandi placed both her hands underneath her chin and continued to show off her infectious smile.

In the fourth and final pic, she rested one hand on her hip while the other covered her right eye. Mandi tilted her face to the side, showcasing her profile.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham and the photographer Trevino Anthony.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 31,200 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

"How can a person slay every day effortlessly," one user wrote.

"You are soooooooooooo beautiful oh my goodness," another person shared.

"Everything Nazanin is everything perfect, babe," remarked a third fan.

"THE WAY YOU'RE LITERALLY STUNNING PLS," a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer snakeskin-print top. Mandi teamed the look with a black high-waisted leather skirt that had a thigh-high slit going up the middle and thigh-high boots of the same color and material. She opted for a long black leather trench coat, which she left to rest on her shoulder for a couple of the snaps within the five-photo upload.

