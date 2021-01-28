Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Larry King's Wife Shawn Reveals The Final Words He Said To Her
celebrities
Emily Hutchinson

Larry King's wife Shawn King has revealed the final words the broadcasting legend said to her before he passed away over the weekend at 87-years-old. In a new interview, Shawn confirmed that she was able to speak with Larry via FaceTime shortly before he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and also denied that the direct cause of his death was COVID-19.

She explained that Larry found it difficult to speak during his final hours, but told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to make sure she heard him say a specific phrase.

"I love you, take care of the boys," he told her.

The couple shared two sons, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, and he is also survived by son Larry King Jr., 59, whom he shared with his former wife Shannon. Larry was also father to Andy, 65, and Chaia, 51, who both tragically died last year just weeks apart. Per USA Today, Andy had a heart attack in late July while Chaia passed on August 20 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Despite speculation Larry died from coronavirus after his diagnosis was confirmed last month, Shawn said he passed away from sepsis.

Shawn claimed the former CNN host was "ready to go," explaining that she felt Larry's body had been through so much it had started to give up, though he didn't "go down easily."

"He never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it... but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him."

Cannon Edward King, Chance Armstrong King, Larry King, and Shawn King attend the National Film and Television Awards Ceremony
Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

"His mind wasn't right, and his body was going," she added, noting it was difficult to watch him deteriorate.

Larry and Shawn made no secret of experiencing a few rough patches in their marriage after they tied the knot in September 1997. They announced their plans to divorce in 2010, but reconciled, only to announce they were divorcing again in August 2019.

Their divorce had not been finalized at the time of Larry's death and Shawn explained they'd actually grown closer again recently. She admitted she didn't think they would ever go through with the split.

"We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business. But we're a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God," she said.

Shawn shared how proud her late husband was of his children and said he was in a good place where he'd been able to spend more time with them recently.

Shawn added that she can still feel Larry's presence and said she thought he would be "thrilled" by all the loving tributes that have poured in over the past few days.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.