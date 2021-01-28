Larry King's Wife Shawn Reveals The Final Words He Said To Her

Larry King's wife Shawn King has revealed the final words the broadcasting legend said to her before he passed away over the weekend at 87-years-old. In a new interview, Shawn confirmed that she was able to speak with Larry via FaceTime shortly before he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and also denied that the direct cause of his death was COVID-19.

She explained that Larry found it difficult to speak during his final hours, but told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted to make sure she heard him say a specific phrase.

"I love you, take care of the boys," he told her.

The couple shared two sons, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, and he is also survived by son Larry King Jr., 59, whom he shared with his former wife Shannon. Larry was also father to Andy, 65, and Chaia, 51, who both tragically died last year just weeks apart. Per USA Today, Andy had a heart attack in late July while Chaia passed on August 20 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Despite speculation Larry died from coronavirus after his diagnosis was confirmed last month, Shawn said he passed away from sepsis.

Shawn claimed the former CNN host was "ready to go," explaining that she felt Larry's body had been through so much it had started to give up, though he didn't "go down easily."

"He never wanted to go but his sweet little body was just, it had just been hit so many times with so many things and once we heard the word COVID, all of our hearts just sunk. But he beat it... but it did take its toll and then the unrelated infection finally is what took him."

Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

"His mind wasn't right, and his body was going," she added, noting it was difficult to watch him deteriorate.

Larry and Shawn made no secret of experiencing a few rough patches in their marriage after they tied the knot in September 1997. They announced their plans to divorce in 2010, but reconciled, only to announce they were divorcing again in August 2019.

Their divorce had not been finalized at the time of Larry's death and Shawn explained they'd actually grown closer again recently. She admitted she didn't think they would ever go through with the split.

"We were partners in every sense of the way, in business, and in, well, first in our family and then in business. But we're a close family. You know, family is the most important thing, and God," she said.

Shawn shared how proud her late husband was of his children and said he was in a good place where he'd been able to spend more time with them recently.

Shawn added that she can still feel Larry's presence and said she thought he would be "thrilled" by all the loving tributes that have poured in over the past few days.