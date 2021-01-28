Nicole Thorne Goes Braless Under An Open Crop Top & Ditches Her Pants For Latest Racy Upload

Nicole Thorne was braless and pantsless in a racy new snap shared with her Instagram followers Wednesday night. The 30-year-old model let it all hang out in a white staple crop top, which she wore completely open to expose her busty cleavage. She ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy black panty, serving up a tantalizing show of curves.

The brunette bombshell posed with one arm across her midriff, coquettishly framing her chest. Her top was pulled apart widely enough to flash a generous view of her buxom assets. The item grazed just above her belly button, leaving her abs and toned tummy on display. Likewise, its short-sleeved design gave fans a peek at Nicole's slender arms. Her ample décolletage was accentuated by a scooped neckline that added chic to the revealing number. Meanwhile, the staple closure provided texture, its metallic-silver sheen acting as subtle bling.

The scanty undies mirrored the scooped design of the top, flattering Nicole's sinuous attributes with their curved waistline that dipped well below her navel. The high-cut number boasted a minuscule front that only covered what was necessary, stretching its narrow sides high on her waist. The photo was closely cropped to her hourglass frame, spotlighting her bodacious hips and chest. The image showed only a glimpse of her curvy thighs, teasing her incredible thigh gap.

Nicole raised her hand to her chin, posing with one finger on the corner of her mouth. The gesture allowed her to showcase her chic manicure, which matched her panties. The babe glanced to the side and into the distance as if deep in thought, and parted her lips widely. Her dark tresses brushed over her cheekbones in loose waves, accentuating her striking facial features.

The smokeshow remarked on her brooding mien in the caption, leading plenty of followers to quip about her seductive look in the comments section.

"Plotting world domination with that rig," wrote one person, paying tribute to Nicole's hotness with a fire emoji.

"Definitely plotting, you hottie," chimed in a second fan, who also ended their message with a flame.

Others were simply content to gush over her provocative appearance, and showered the model with compliments.

"Sexy girl," said a third user.

"Absolutely stunning," assured a fourth admirer.

The picture was taken by professional photographer Perrywinkle Photography, to whom Nicole have a shout-out in her post. The artist has worked with the Aussie model in the past according to her Instagram feed, which often features the results of their collaboration.

The upload came just one day after the stunner teased her audience with underboob by going braless underneath a set of silky PJs.