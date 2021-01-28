Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Nicole Kidman Breaks Silence On Lucille Ball Role Amid Fan Backlash: 'Try My Best'
Movies
Victoria Miller

Nicole Kidman has broken her silence about the controversy over her upcoming role as Lucile Ball. The Australian actress will play the comedy legend in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, but not everyone thinks she is a good choice for the part. In a new interview, however, Kidman said she is up for the challenge.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" Kidman told Variety. "With Aaron's words and his direction and Javier [Bardem playing Desi Arnaz]… that's kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best -- see if I can do it."

After it was announced that Kidman and Bardem were being cast to play Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz in the film — which will be set during a week of rehearsals for their 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy— fans were confused by the casting choice and took to social media to complain.

Kidman told the outlet she has been watching episodes of I Love Lucy to study Ball.

"I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," she said. "She's an amazing woman. I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he's interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it's so rich. I didn't know any of this."

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz at an event
Getty Images | Evening Standard

Kidman's comments come a few weeks after Ball and Arnaz' daughter, Lucie Arnaz, addressed fans who were upset by the casting of Kidman and had instead suggested that Debra Messing or even elderly actress Carol Cooke should have been cast to play her mother instead of the Oscar-winning Australian star.

In a video message posted to social media, Lucie Arnaz pointed out that the project will not be a remake of I Love Lucy episodes. She pointed out that no one will have to recreate her famous mom's knack for physical comedy, as in her iconic "Vitameatagvegamin" routine, and that the film will instead detail the story of her mother and father's lives.

Arnaz explained that although there will be "some humor" in the buzzy biopic, the story is mostly about her parents' relationship and the behind the scenes of their groundbreaking TV show, which would make them one of the most powerful Hollywood couples of the era.

She also praised Sorkin for doing "a wonderful job of bringing these characters to life" and promised that even amid the casting backlash it is going to be "a nice film."

