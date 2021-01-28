Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Laura Amy Poses Seductively In Extremely Tiny Bikini For Steamy Instagram Update
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Laura Amy added a racy snapshot to her Instagram page on January 28 which stunned her 885,000 followers. In the latest post, the Australian model decided to slip into a tiny bikini which flaunted her ample assets and insanely toned physique.

In the saucy snap, Laura struck a casual pose which put her fit figure on display. She sat on the floor and leaned back against a wall to support her body. She bent her knees and placed her right arm on the floor while she crossed her other arm over her midsection. While confidently modeling her skimpy swimsuit, she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression.

The bright sunlight illuminated her tan and curves. The light-colored walls and floors also made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

Laura rocked a metallic bikini set for the photo. The top had triangle cups which barely contained her enormous breasts, revealing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob. The plunging neckline showcased her cleavage, and the swimwear had thin straps that went behind her neck and back.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms which were just as scanty. They boasted a low-cut front which flashed a generous amount of her toned midsection. Viewers couldn't help but comment about her flat tummy. Like the top, the thong featured strings tied on the sides of her waist. The garment's high leg cuts also accentuated her curvy hips and helped highlight her lean thighs.

For her beach day look, Laura wore oversized hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses on top of her head. Her highlighted brunette locks were parted in the center and pulled back in a low ponytail. Some tendrils of hair were left down, framing her face.

Laura paired the image with a short caption. She shared that her bikini set came from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand.

Since going live on her social media account, the new share has earned more than 2,900 likes and 120-plus comments. Many of her avid admirers and several internet personalities flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. A number of them gushed over her bodacious curves, while others struggled with words to express how they felt about the daring picture. Instead, they chimed in with emoji.

"You look enchantingly beautiful! Your wonderful eyes are striking," a follower commented.

"So gorgeous! This is perfection," gushed another admirer.

"You look amazing and outstanding," added a third fan.

