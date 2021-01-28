Angeline Varona Flaunts Fantastic Figure & Cleavage In Scanty Printed Bikini In New Beachside Update

Angeline Varona served a killer look on Wednesday, January 27, treating her 2.8 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The law school graduate shared three snapshots that captured her enjoying the warm weather by the sea while sporting a skimpy bikini which showcased her hourglass figure.

Angeline was snapped at a resort in her sexy bathing suit, enjoying the sunny day. In the first photo, she could be seen on a cushioned sunbed. The internet personality sat back on her heels, letting her arms hang by her side and her fingers touch the cushion. The babe tilted her head slightly as she looked straight into the camera and offered a dazzling smile that showed a glimpse of her pearly whites.

A swipe to the right featured Angeline posing with her boyfriend. She stood with her right knee bent and pointed her toes. The bombshell angled her body sideways and touched her lower hip with her left hand. She placed her right arm around his back as she gazed at the lens and smiled. Her man stood beside her and placed his arm around her.

The last snap showed the lovers kissing. The shots were taken in an elevated location. Behind them was an infinity pool with stunning views of the sea and small islands. According to the geotag, they were in Cala de Mar Ixtapa in Mexico.

Angeline rocked a Gucci-inspired bikini set. The top boasted tiny triangle cups which strained against her full breasts. As a result, a hint of sideboob and underboob was visible. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage as well. The piece had floss-like straps that went behind her neck, helping to highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported matching bottoms which were just as revealing. They featured high leg cuts which showcased her toned thighs and legs. Thin strings made up the waistband, and it clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The low cut in the front helped highlight her flat tummy and abs.

For the occasion, Angeline wore her favorite nameplate necklace and stud earrings. She styled her brunette hair down, letting her natural waves show.

In the caption, the influencer shared her thoughts about the location. She revealed that her two-piece set came from a brand called Itsy Bitsy Swimwear, adding a tag for the retailer in the caption and picture.

Like most of her bikini posts, this recent addition proved to be a hit. The newest update amassed more than 136,000 likes and over 980 comments. Many of her avid fans, including fellow influencers, dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

"He hit the jackpot with you," a fan wrote.

"Your smile is magical and your beauty is beyond this world," commented another follower.