Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Hourglass Shape In A Sexy Three-Piece Set
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward thrilled her 623,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of shots in which she rocked a cozy yet super sexy three-piece set. Her ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her page many times before. She made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide.

The photos were taken in Manchester, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel stood in the corner of a neutral space with plain beige walls and carpeting beneath her feet. A large window nearby filled the room with natural light, highlighting Rachel's sun-kissed skin.

She flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage in her top, a cropped tank crafted from a ribbed fabric that stretched over her ample assets. Thin straps extended over her shoulders and the garment had some ruched embellishments along the center that accentuated her curves even more.

She paired the skimpy cropped piece with high-waisted shorts made from the same ribbed fabric. A thick waistband settled just below her natural waist, highlighting her hourglass shape, and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs. Plenty of her sculpted stems were exposed in the gorgeous look.

Rachel finished off the ensemble with a matching cardigan that had long sleeves and a hem that appeared to graze the floor, adding some major drama to the look.

She had her long blond locks parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her chest, and she posed with one hand on her waist and the other in her silky tresses.

For the second image, Rachel placed both hands on her hips, allowing her sweater to slide down her upper arms to expose even more of her flawless skin. She kept her gaze focused on the camera, looking breathtaking in the share.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 9,200 likes as well as 129 comments within 10 hours.

"This outfit is gorgeous on you," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Amazing babe," another follower chimed in.

"Beautiful," a third fan remarked, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

"Pretty princess," another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel tantalized her audience with a series of snaps in which she rocked a daring white bodysuit paired with a fluffy jacket. She finished the look with some slippers and a white coffee mug for a sexy yet cozy look.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.