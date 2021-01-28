Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Jade Grobler Parades Pert Booty In Teeny Thong While Exploring A Scenic Waterfall Rockpool
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Jade Grobler is driving Instagram wild with her latest upload where she showcased her luscious curves in a teeny thong. The model, who originally hails from South Africa, regularly delivers swimwear content on her feed, spoiling her 1.1 million fans with plenty of sexy images. On Tuesday, she exposed her cleavage and underboob in a scanty bandeau bikini. This time around, she revealed the back of the two-piece swimsuit which left very little to the imagination.

The 23-year-old bombshell impressed with her athletic skills by balancing on a log. The felled tree allowed explorers to meander across the wet, slippery rocks. The picturesque leafy landscape showed a quiet rockpool beneath a towering wall. A small waterfall rushed down as Jade looked on.

The influencer posed with her back to the camera. She stood with her legs apart and one of her arms at her side. She lifted the other hand as if she was about to touch her face.

Jade rocked a yellow bandeau bikini top which clung to her frame. However, it was her booty that took center stage in the snap. On her lower half, she wore a teeny black thong with cutouts at the sides. The ebony color complemented her bronzed skin, while the mustard yellow added a warm hue to the cool tones of her surroundings.

The Instagram model flaunted her tight, taut backside as she balanced on the log. Her curvy hips and thighs were balanced by her shoulders, while her slim waist highlighted her hourglass proportions.

Jade's blond locks were slightly damp in the pic. Her tresses fell down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. She wore a ring on a finger and a bracelet around her wrist to complete her look.

The social media star's fans flocked to view the image and engaged with her on the platform. The upload has racked up an impressive 25,789 likes since she first shared it, and a slew of comments.

"Hot stuff, babes! You look absolutely ridiculous in that thong. Hump day every day, please," one admirer gushed.

The photo was posted in the final hours of Wednesday evening, and it seems as if the person was referring to the flood of booties shared midweek.

Another follower praised her photographs.

"Love your shots," they raved before adding flame emoji.

"The view is fantastic, and I'm not talking about the scenery," a fan gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer had an unusual request for Jade.

"Can I just be behind you all day?" they teased.

Just yesterday, Jade took to Instagram with another sultry update. In that pic, she flaunted her toned abs in a brown crop top and short shorts.

