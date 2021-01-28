Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Gabby Epstein Flaunts Her Assets In An Astonishingly Tiny Upside-Down String Bikini
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Gabby Epstein delighted her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday with a series of flirtatious snaps in which she lounged on a boat in a remarkably skimpy bathing suit that left little to the imagination. She used a clever double-entendre related to her bikini in the caption, which also included a tag for the brand Oh Polly. It took only eight hours for the post to garner over 76,000 likes.

Gabby's bikini featured a subtle floral pattern in multiple tones of blue and violet, upon which matching butterflies with black-and-white accents were printed. The entire suit was comprised of tiny triangular pieces of fabric that were attached to thin straps.

She wore the top stylishly inverted, although she made a slightly more rare adjustment in that she also made the garment strapless. The upper section of the suit lay straight across her curvaceous breasts and she tied the string in the center of her back, just below her shoulder blades. The two strings fastened to what were traditionally the tops of the triangles were crisscrossed below her bust and tied in the back several inches below the first bow. Her impressive bust nearly spilled out of all sides of the garment.

The matching bottoms were just as minuscule. Gabby pulled the straps up extremely high around her torso and level with her navel, leaving her shapely hips and toned thighs on full display.

She accessorized with a pair of rectangular tortoiseshell sunglasses featuring extra-dark lenses, a petite pair of gold-colored hoop earrings, and two gold pendants on separate chains. She parted her blond hair in the center and twisted her locks into a messy bun secured at the nape of her neck.

Gabby seems to be a fan of baby blue, a shade which looks stunning against her golden tan and fair hair. Several weeks ago, The Inquisitr covered a share in which the Australian-born beauty wore a two-piece lingerie set that drew all eyes to her voluptuous bust. She nearly spilled out of a strapless, corset-style bustier with revealing demi-cups. It also had billowing half-sleeves that encircled her upper arms and gave the ensemble a romantic vibe. She paired the top with matching panties with double satin straps that wrapped around her hips several inches apart from one another.

The pair of images showed Gabby gazing sultrily down at the camera and then with her full lips parted and her tongue resting against the corner of her mouth. To date, almost 60,000 fans have double-tapped their screens in appreciation of that post.

