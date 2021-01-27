Danielle Moinet Rocks See-Through One-Piece Bodysuit & Sits With Her Legs Spread Apart In Latest Risque Photo

Danielle Moinet, who previously adorned the Summer Rae alias in WWE, took to Instagram this week and shared a sultry snap with her 1.7 million followers, much to their delight. The photo saw the gorgeous redhead flaunting her physique while scantily-clad, but she also had a relatable message to share with her audience.

In the snap, the former WWE superstar brought some of her beauty and glamor to a dilapidated location. She sat on some old steps that were located next to a rusty door, but Moinet and her outfit were enough to distract her admirers from the unusual surroundings.

Moinet wore a sheer one-piece bodysuit that boasted multi-colored flower patterns peppered across the material. The attire exposed the model's enviable legs, which were spread and resting on the stairs as she posed for the camera. Her feet were also on display, and they had some dirt on them, presumably due to making contact with the stone surface.

In the accompanying caption, Moinet noted how her life revolves around work and making improvements in her and her loved ones' personal lives. Her words suggested that she's always busy, which is a sentiment that many of her social media followers seemed to understand, judging by some of the responses in the comments section.

Of course, most of Moinet's fans were more focused on the photo than their own lives, and they showed up in their droves to share their appreciation for the former wrestler. The upload has received over 24,000 likes at the time of this writing, and many of Moinet's admirers took the time to compliment her appearance in the replies.

"Words can't even begin to describe how absolutely gorgeous you truly are," wrote one Instagram user.

"Hot thighs," gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a series of smiling-face emoji.

Tenille Dashwood -- who was also in WWE when Moinet was a member of the company -- made an appearance via her Instagram and revealed that she could empathize with the model's feelings.

"Same sis," she wrote.

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the comments, proving once again that the model's pics never fail to bring a smile to people's faces.

Moinet has delighted her social media stans with more than one racy upload in recent times. As The Inquisitr documented earlier this week, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform and uploaded a shot of her flaunting her body in black lace lingerie, which went down a treat with her admirers.