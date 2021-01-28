Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Bri Lauren Shows Off Her Booty In Red Thong Panties & Knee-High Socks
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Bri Lauren hit up Instagram to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans on Wednesday night. The blond bombshell went casual and sexy for the racy pic.

In the stunning snap, Bri looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a skintight white crop top. The garment featured long sleeves that clung to her lean arms and busty chest.

She added a pair of red thong panties as well. The lingerie was pulled high over her curvy hips as they hugged her slim waist and accentuated her round booty. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of knee-high socks that matched her skimpy top.

Bri sat back on her heels in front of a white backdrop. She wrapped both arms over her midsection and arched her back. Her pert posterior was pushed outward as she leaned forward slightly and turned her head toward camera, wearing a bright smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Bri wondered if she is the only person who lounges around the house without any pants on. she also geotagged her location as East Lansing, Michigan.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Bri's 627,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,300 times within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

"WOW!! So cute!!" one follower stated.

"So beautiful love the new post," declared another.

"You're absolutely stunning!! You are not the only one lol," a third social media user wrote.

"Seeing you smile is a pleasure, baby," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her killer curves in front of the lens. She's become known for posing in racy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, skimpy tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a sheer, black lingerie set as she stood in front of her bathroom mirror and snapped a selfie. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 11,000 likes and over 250 comments thus far.

