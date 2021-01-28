Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Whitney Johns Flaunts Braless Cleavage In Leather Jacket & Black Panties
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Whitney Johns returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday night. The model showed off plenty of skin as she served up a smoking-hot look for the camera.

In the racy snap, Whitney looked drop-dead gorgeous as she opted to go braless while flaunting her cleavage in a leather jacket. The garment included metal zippers and buttons while accentuating her glowing skin and ample cleavage.

She added a pair of matching black panties. The lingerie was cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The undies also put a spotlight on her toned thighs. Fans got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process.

Whitney added a bit of sparkle to the outfit with her choice of accessories. She rocked rings on her fingers and a bracelet on her wrist. She completed the style with a jeweled navel ring.

She stood in front of a plain, white backdrop for the snap. She pushed her hip out dramatically and arched her back. Her legs were apart as she used one hand to tug at the bottom of her jacket, while the other rested on top of her head. She also gave a smoldering stare into the camera as she tilted her head to the side.

In the caption of the post, Whitney told her fans that they should always be themselves. She also added that others would adjust to who they are.

Whitney's 604,000-plus followers didn't hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,800 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the snap during that time.

"Looking amazing and beautiful," one follower stated.

"Girl you make my ice cream melt," another wrote.

"Love this vibe!" a third comment read.

"Love this photo!!!" a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in her online snaps. She's often spotted rocking racy outfits that emphasize her busty chest, sculpted abs, and long, lean legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got pulses racing when she opted for a pale pink bodysuit that included a plunging neckline which showcased her nearly bare chest. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. It's racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 550 comments thus far.

