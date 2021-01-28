Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
Holly Sonders Drenches Her Stunning Physique With Gallons Of Milk Upon Fans' Request
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Sassy and sultry Instagram model Holly Sonders demonstrated a desire to please in her most recent social media update on Wednesday evening. She explained in the caption that the slow-motion video clip was the result of fans' requests, and she appeared more than happy to live out their desires onscreen. More than 8,100 admirers had viewed the post in the first two hours after it went live.

The smooth jazz single "I Fall in Love Too Easily," crooned by Chet Baker, was selected as the musical accompaniment for the moody, black-and-white video, which was entitled "Milk Noir." The name was a clever play on the term used to describe a cinematic genre that features low-key lighting and a dramatic mood.

Holly wore a white, cropped tank top and a matching thong with double straps that ran high over her hips and formed a "V" across her tantalizing derriere as she frolicked coquettishly in a bathtub full of milk.

The video contained multiple cuts from scene-to-scene, the most provocative of which may have been when she stood up and turned away from the camera, holding a gallon of the opaque liquid high over her head. She poured a thin stream over the small of her back, letting it splash across her bare booty and stream between her cheeks.

Holly's Instagram followers adored the update, and were not at all shy about letting her know how much they appreciated her sizzling-hot appearance and her willingness to dive into the creative photo shoot. Many fans appeared to have been rendered speechless, however, as the comments section was flooded with affectionate emoji.

"Damn milk never looked so good, thank you holly, [you're] the best!" one admirer exclaimed, following the praise with a series of popular emoji.

"You should've charged $100 a glass afterwards... I'd have bought two," a second person suggested longingly.

"I've got cookies!" a third follower quipped, adding a few flame and heart emoji afterward.

They were one of a handful of admirers to mention the famous snack-and-beverage pairing in some fashion.

Holly and her videographer collaborated for another tempting share that was recently covered by The Inquisitr. The buxom brunette titillated fans as she got soaking wet -- this time, in warm water -- while slipping into the tub and playfully toying with the tiny, embroidered red roses over her nipples that made up the most significant part of her strappy, crisscrossed lingerie.

It was not clear whether that post inspired the request for a second variation, or if a few creative fans had already made the suggestion before last week.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.