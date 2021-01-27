Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 27, 2021
Casi Davis Shows Off Pert Derriere As She Runs Across The Sand: 'When He Tells You Not To Jump To Conclusions'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 27, showed the celebrity bounding across the sand while wearing a white thong and crop top, her efforts being caught mid-flight by the photographer.

In the caption, she made a comic reference to how she looked when being told not to jump to any conclusions. However, for her fans, there was plenty of jumping being done as they dove into the comments section and showed their appreciation for the arty black-and-white shot.

Casi wore a white crop top with a V-neckline that plunged down low and showed off her ample cleavage as she leaned forward and pumped her arms as she leaped across the beach. She teamed this with a matching thong that featured a shoestring strap that wrapped around her midriff. However, for many, it was all about her curvaceous booty that was on display.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in loose curls that streamed out behind her as she took flight. As Casi ran, her lean legs glistened in the sunlight and her toned physique was certainly a focal point of the stunning shot.

Waves gently rolled in when the picture was taken and the ocean view could be seen as far as the eye could see. In the sky, puffy clouds were also present.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already amassed 21,600 likes and more than 160 comments from her devout supporters.

"Amazing photo. You look like a pro athlete," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"But that body thooooo," a fan gushed enthusiastically.

"This shot is so perfect," another user stated.

" LOVE THIS," a fourth person declared in all-caps, also adding several red heart emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

In addition, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji as a way to show their appreciation for the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the content and the caption, it came as no surprise to see plenty of instances of the laughing and peach emoji as well.

Casi often chooses swimwear shots when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, she shared a "photo dump" with her audience that also revealed several photos of herself wearing unique bathing suits. Instantly, her supporters started commenting on the alluring post.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.