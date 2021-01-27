Abby Dowse Tugs Down Her Sweatpants To Show Off Lingerie-Clad Physique While Posing In The Kitchen

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again.

Taking to her account on Wednesday, January 27, the Aussie model put on a jaw-dropping show as she flaunted her bombshell figure in yet another racy ensemble. She showed off her daring look in the kitchen, where she was seen leaning up against the oven with one leg bent at the knee. She averted her gaze down, seemingly in admiration of her phenomenal physique that appeared to be the focus of her 2.8 million followers on the platform as well.

Abby opted for a slightly cozier look, covering up her lean legs with a pair of baby blue sweatpants. The bottoms were baggy over her slender frame and featured an elastic waistband, which she tugged down her hips in a provocative manner to reveal the scanty lace underwear she was sporting underneath.

The lingerie was from Lounge Underwear, per a tag on the image, and boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that teased a peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It had a dainty gold charm in the middle of its snug waistband that helped bring attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Abby teamed her underwear-and-trackies combo with a sexy lace bra in the same vibrant blue color that popped against her deep tan. The piece featured thin straps with the Lounge Underwear logo printed on them in bold white lettering that looped tightly around her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. It had semi-sheer cups with a flirty scalopped trim that drew eyes toward her ample cleavage, much of which was exposed due to the number's scandalously low-cut neckline. The bra also featured the same metallic hardware in the middle of its cups that further accentuated the busty display.

The blond bombshell glammed up her ensemble with a stack of dainty pendant necklaces and adorned several of her fingers with gorgeous gold rings. A pair of oversized hoop earrings peed out from underneath her platinum locks, giving the look an additional hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the smoking-hot new addition to Abby's feed, awarding it nearly 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments within just four hours of going live.

"You're a goddess," one person wrote.

"Literally one of the prettiest girls on Instagram," praised another fan.

"Love the colors you put together Abby," a third follower remarked.

"Simply perfect," added a fourth admirer.

Blue seems to be Abby's color of choice, as she has sported the hue in a number of her recent Instagram shares. On Tuesday, the model steamed up her page with another eye-popping selfie that saw her rocking a mismatched bikini in two vibrant shades of the color that showed off her perky booty. That look also fared extremely well, amassing over 48,000 likes and 776 comments to date.