Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 27, 2021
Abby Dowse Tugs Down Her Sweatpants To Show Off Lingerie-Clad Physique While Posing In The Kitchen
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again.

Taking to her account on Wednesday, January 27, the Aussie model put on a jaw-dropping show as she flaunted her bombshell figure in yet another racy ensemble. She showed off her daring look in the kitchen, where she was seen leaning up against the oven with one leg bent at the knee. She averted her gaze down, seemingly in admiration of her phenomenal physique that appeared to be the focus of her 2.8 million followers on the platform as well.

Abby opted for a slightly cozier look, covering up her lean legs with a pair of baby blue sweatpants. The bottoms were baggy over her slender frame and featured an elastic waistband, which she tugged down her hips in a provocative manner to reveal the scanty lace underwear she was sporting underneath.

The lingerie was from Lounge Underwear, per a tag on the image, and boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that teased a peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It had a dainty gold charm in the middle of its snug waistband that helped bring attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Abby teamed her underwear-and-trackies combo with a sexy lace bra in the same vibrant blue color that popped against her deep tan. The piece featured thin straps with the Lounge Underwear logo printed on them in bold white lettering that looped tightly around her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. It had semi-sheer cups with a flirty scalopped trim that drew eyes toward her ample cleavage, much of which was exposed due to the number's scandalously low-cut neckline. The bra also featured the same metallic hardware in the middle of its cups that further accentuated the busty display.

The blond bombshell glammed up her ensemble with a stack of dainty pendant necklaces and adorned several of her fingers with gorgeous gold rings. A pair of oversized hoop earrings peed out from underneath her platinum locks, giving the look an additional hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the smoking-hot new addition to Abby's feed, awarding it nearly 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments within just four hours of going live.

"You're a goddess," one person wrote.

"Literally one of the prettiest girls on Instagram," praised another fan.

"Love the colors you put together Abby," a third follower remarked.

"Simply perfect," added a fourth admirer.

Blue seems to be Abby's color of choice, as she has sported the hue in a number of her recent Instagram shares. On Tuesday, the model steamed up her page with another eye-popping selfie that saw her rocking a mismatched bikini in two vibrant shades of the color that showed off her perky booty. That look also fared extremely well, amassing over 48,000 likes and 776 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.