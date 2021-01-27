Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Camila Bernal Flaunts Booty And Goes Topless While Laying On The Sand In A Miniscule Yellow Thong
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 27, saw the celebrity rocking a teeny thong bikini as she reclined on the sand.

In the caption, she stated that it was merely herself, the audience, and the beach, according to a Google Translation. She also tagged her little sister, Valentina Bernal, as being responsible for taking the arty shot.

Laying on her side, and with her back to the camera, Camila wore a minuscule yellow thong. The thin straps tied up in bows and sat high over her curvaceous hips, giving her fans a clear view of her ample derriere. Her legs were bent at the knee and crossed at the ankle. As she posed, gentle waves lapped at her feet.

The model was sans a bikini top. This meant that her tanned back and a decorative tattoo was on display as she rested her head on her outstretched arm and looked off into the distance.

Her brunette locks were straightened and unstyled. As she rested in the sand, her hair tumbled down around her shoulders and pooled beneath her head.

A cloudy sky filled a large portion of the snap. In the distance, an outcrop covered in greenery could be seen as well as a smaller rocky bar in front of that.

Camila's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. It only took seven hours for the photo had to gather an impressive 20,800 likes and more than 250 comments from her enthusiastic supporters.

"Beautiful View. Gorgeous," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"You look stunning," a fan gushed.

"Nice bed you got there CamCam," another user joked.

"Flawless," a fourth person simply wrote, before adding a string of crown emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the surprised face and tongue-hanging-out emoji also got a lot of attention. Needless to say, so too did the peach one.

Camila often flaunts her killer curves when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday she shared another bikini snap that put her buns firmly on display. In that update, she shared the limelight with fellow Instagram sensation, Dashka Saied, as they stood on the front of a boat. In the caption, she wished her friend a happy birthday.

