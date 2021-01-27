Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Ashley Resch Rides A Bike In The Skimpiest Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Ashley Resch treated her 962,000 Instagram followers to a smoldering new post on Wednesday, January 27, that certainly had many of them drooling. The Canadian model took to the popular social media app to post a photo of herself riding a bike while wearing a skimpy swimsuit that put her curvy figure fully on show.

The photo showed Resch sitting on the bicycle in the middle of a street. According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Houston, Texas. She was captured from the left as she arched her back deeply, drawing attention to her voluptuous derriere. Resch turned her head to the side, shooting a fierce gaze into the lenses. She tightened her eyes while allowing her lips to hang open.

Resch rocked a stylish two-piece bathing suit with a print featuring pink flowers against a black background. It included a pair of tiny bottoms with frills along the edges. She pulled the sides up high, baring her strong hips. Her top featured a wide bodice that clung to her chest, with thin straps stretching over her shoulders.

Resch wore her brunette hair parted on the side and styled in soft waves.

She paired the picture with a sassy comment, stating that it "was the me for him" and adding a blue butterfly after the words.

Resch also tagged the Instagram page In Vogue Photography, where photographer Lance Andrews shares his work.

The post proved to be popular with her fanbase. Within the first two hours, it has attracted more than 7,000 likes and upwards of 95 comments. They took to the comments section to engage with Resch, showering her with compliments and also expressing their overall admiration for her.

"Worth it almost getting ran over 40 times," one user wrote.

"I like you best with this hair color," replied another one of her followers.

"H-town where I'm at n where Im from got the presence of the beautiful @ashleyresch bLessin our town," a third fan chimed in.

"AS A CHILD I WANTED TO BE A SCIENTIST, FOR YOUR FAULT NOW I WANT TO BE A BICYCLE," added a fourth user.

Resch isn't one to shy away from the camera, as her fans will surely know. Earlier this week, she shared another racy image, though this time around she rocked a sexy lingerie set instead, as The Inquisitr noted. She posed in front of a large rock formation while clad in a light yellow two-piece made from a semi-sheer material. It included a romantic bra with ruffles along the bottoms edges. Her bottoms sat low as she tugged on the sides.

