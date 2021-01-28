Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Thursday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Devon Questions Elena
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 28, tease that Elena ends up at Devon's house in the midst of bad weather, and he pushes her with some uncomfortable questions. Elsewhere, Rey does not appreciate Sharon considering helping Adam with Chelsea, and Nick happens to agree with Rey, which leaves Sharon in an awkward position.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) ends up at Devon's (Bryton James), according to SheKnows Soaps. It's been a while since they broke up, and this is her first time alone with Devon at the penthouse they once shared. Somebody sent an overnight package for Devon to the clinic, and Elena wants to make sure that he receives it since it seemed important.

The weather outside gets worse as they sit and talk for a bit. Elena hopes that they can move forward as friends, and Devon is open to that idea. They chat a bit about his brother, Moses, coming to live with him to be mentored by Nate (Sean Dominic). However, Devon has something on his mind -- a question that has bugged him since the day he found out she cheated on him with Nate. The question makes Elena uncomfortable, and although Devon tries to guilt her into answering, Elena evades him and decides to go home. Unfortunately, the ice storm may have a little something to say about that, which leaves Elena and Devon stuck there together.

Sharon Case, from the cast of the CBS series The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) discuss the possibility of Sharon (Sharon Case) helping Adam (Mark Grossman) with Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) recovery. Rey says what's on everybody's mind: why does Sharon need to be the one to provide therapy for Chelsea? He's certain that Chelsea needs help after her stroke, but Rey wonders why Adam is so keen to have his ex-wife provide the mother of his child with assistance. It's clear that Rey is not on board with the whole thing, which could cause some drama for the newlyweds.

Speaking of not being on board, the father of Sharon's youngest daughter Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and son Noah (Robert Adamson) also doesn't think her working with Chelsea is a great idea. While Nick (Joshua Morrow) cares about Chelsea and wants her to recover, he is not at all thrilled at the prospect of Sharon being part of Chelsea's recovery team. That won't be a great move where Faith is concerned, and Nick and Sharon need to consider Faith's needs first.

