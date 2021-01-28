Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Kindly Myers

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 28, 2021
'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Shocker: Theo Returns With A Bombshell Secret About Kyle
TV
Rachel Dillin

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Theo's timely return ends up turning the tables in the feud between Sally and Summer. The spurned Abbott shows up in Genoa City and dishes some dirt on his cousin Kyle, which could change everything. Y&R's head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently previewed the unexpected storyline twist to Soap Opera Digest.

Most residents were happy to see Theo (Tyler Johnson) leave Genoa City for Paris. The Abbott family made him an offer he couldn't refuse, and he burned Sally (Courtney Hope) on his way out of town by giving Summer (Hunter King) a warning about her. Theo's words ended up sending Summer on a trip to Los Angeles, where she got all the sordid details of Sally's past misdeeds from Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Sally is not happy to see Theo's name pop up when her phone rings. Despite her anger, she decides to answer, and he entices her with some interesting news.

"Theo reveals he has information that she should be very interested in regarding Kyle," teased Griffith.

Theo happens to be flying to the states on a buying trip for his Paris boutique. After she rants about how mad she is at him, the two decide to meet when he stops in Genoa City during his business trip. The scribe provided insight into why Sally felt she could rely on her frenemy to help her out this time.

"Sally trusts Theo's offer to give her dirt on Kyle because she knows Theo takes great pleasure in taking Kyle down. Sally decides the next best thing to neutralizing Summer is to go after Kyle."

It's a new chapter for actress Courtney Hope when her character Sally Spectra, a dynamic fashion designer on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, moves from Los Angeles to Genoa City and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Gilles Toucas

When he shows up, the two meet at Crimson Lights, and he dumps all the dirt on his cousin. There has been something huge between Theo and Kyle for a while, and when some details about underage drinking came out, viewers felt that couldn't be the whole story. It turns out it wasn't. He has held back some information, and he's decided now is a great time to spill the beans, which benefits Sally as she struggles to continue her fresh start with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Jack (Peter Bergman) as her allies.

"Thanks to Theo, Sally is now armed with game-changing information to turn the tables and put her in the power position in her feud with Summer and Kyle. Sally's latest move will also test Kyle and Summer's relationship like never before," Griffith previewed.

It seems like she is willing to throw her ally Jack's son under the bus if it helps her neutralize Summer.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021

Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Niners Might Cut Jimmy Garoppolo In 2021 Offseason, Mike Florio Predicts

February 18, 2021

Bikini-Clad Tammy Hembrow Gets A Kiss From Her Boyfriend Matt Poole

February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.