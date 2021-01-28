Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Next Week: Brooke Blames Steffy, Not Liam, For The One-Night Stand
TV
Tracey Johnson

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will see red when she learns the truth. She finds out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cheated on her daughter with his ex-wife. And the former chemist will immediately confront her stepdaughter.

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has been hiding the truth from her mother, per Daytime Royalty. She knew that her mom would not take the news well, so she decided to keep mum because she wanted to process the information herself. Now that Brooke knows, expect mama bear to fight her daughter's battles.

Brooke Blames Steffy, Not Liam

Not many people know that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept together. Just the cheating parties, plus Hope, Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) know that the two had a one-night stand. Next week, Brooke learns that her son-in-law broke his marriage vows, and she is furious.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Brooke has always been Hope's protector and is also Lope's biggest fan. She believes that Hope and Liam belong together. Longtime viewers will also remember how pleased she was when her daughter revealed that she was pregnant with Liam's baby even though he was still married to Steffy at the time. Brooke made it her business to tell Steffy to let her husband go.

But this time around, Brooke will not feel the same way. She is angry that Liam betrayed his wife, but Steffy bears the brunt of her wrath. She will confront her stepdaughter and blast her for hurting her precious girl.

Steffy May Take Some Strain

Although both Liam and Steffy were in the sack, she blames the brunette for trying to destroy Hope's marriage. Steffy has never held back when it comes to Brooke because she knows that her stepmother is far from perfect. Brooke only recently got back together with Steffy's father after kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), so she does not have the moral high ground.

However, Brooke seems to have forgotten that Steffy is in a fragile state. She is already experiencing a lot of strain and tension around the pregnancy because everyone blames her, per The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers.

As seen above, the mama-to-be wants Finn to be the father, but Liam could also be her baby daddy. Longtime viewers may also recall that, in the past, doctors warned her that she may never have children. She might not have a smooth pregnancy this time around, especially with all the drama surrounding the conception.

Will Brooke push Steffy over the edge? Is it possible that Steffy could miscarry this child in the future?

