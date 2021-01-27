Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Wednesday, January 27, Australian model Tammy Hembrow made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the mother-of-two posing outside in what appears to be a backyard. A pool and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background.

Tammy stunned in a tiny pastel two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The bikini featured a light green top adorned with a lavender-and-white floral print and a pair of matching cheeky bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned legs were put on display. In addition, the colors of the swimsuit beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the look with a delicate nose piercing and a septum ring. The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the photo, the 26-year-old turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She tugged on her skimpy bottoms and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, as she parted her full lips.

The social media sensation left two flower emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to the pattern on her bikini.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Tammy's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Woow [sic] this is breath taking [sic]," gushed one admirer, adding two red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"The Most Beautiful Woman In The World," remarked another admirer.

Many commenters also noted that Tammy bore a striking resemblance to her sister Amy Hembrow, who is also an Instagram model.

"You look like your sister love you!!" wrote a fan.

"Omgg [sic] you look so much like Amy here," added another social media user.

Tammy engaged with her followers by responding to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped turtleneck and skintight bottoms. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.

