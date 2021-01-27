Chloe Veitch Flaunts Major Cleavage In Bikini And Revealing Cover-Up: 'Got Caught'

Chloe Veitch thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself in a bikini. She added a cheeky caption, insinuating that she got caught in a fishing net.

The reality TV star posed on the deck of a yacht next to a metal railing with blue water, a beach, green trees, a cityscape, and a gorgeous sky in the background. She wore a giant toothy grin in the shot, which lit up her whole face. Large aviator-style sunglasses protected her eyes from the sun. The boat left gentle, white-capped waves in its wake.

Chloe leaned over, offering a generous look at her cleavage in a tiny black bikini. The top featured two triangles of fabric with rows of sparkly gemstones connecting them to the halter strap tied around her neck. They connected between her breasts with a gold ring and more sparkly rhinestones. The matching bikini bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off her taut stomach with sparkling straps that rose over both hips.

Over the top of the two-piece, Chloe wore a cover-up that resembled a black fishing net with shiny dots all over it. The sleeves belled out over her hands, and she sported a watch on one wrist. She was barefoot, revealing a light-colored pedicure, and her pose showed off some ink on one ankle. Chloe's long brown hair tumbled down her back in a straight style with a lot of volume.

More than 36,400 Instagram users expressed their appreciation by hitting the like button, and nearly 150 also took the time to compose a response.

"OMFG, Chloe! This is my favorite picture of you ever! Stunning," one fan enthused, adding flames at the end of the comment.

"Wow! What a catch. This is the best fishing net I've ever seen pulled in," a second devotee teased along with a winking smiley.

"Haha, Chloe! I love the caption! You're a bird, not a fish, though. You're gorgeous like always," a third follower wrote, following with flames, hearts, and laughing-crying and heart-eye emoji.

"Proper essential work this is. A most elegant situation. I love your swimsuit and your energy! I need a link for the two-piece, please," a fourth Instagram user implored, including heart-eye cat emoji.

The Two Hot To Handle star recently showed off her curves in another two-piece while posing in a yacht, The Inquisitr reported. At that time, she was modeling strapless gold swimwear.