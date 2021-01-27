Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 27, 2021
Belle Hassan Slays In Impossibly Tight Leggings: 'Look Back At It'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Love Island star Belle Hassan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tantalizing trio of photographs. The London-based social media influencer had her 1 million followers swooning as her hoodie and legging combination highlighted her curvy physique.

Belle noted that her ensemble was from the Missy Empire brand. She posed in what appeared to be a parking garage or similar structure, surrounded by concrete and metal.

The 22-year-old had her blond tresses styled with a middle part. The long, loose waves were left free and tumbled over her chest.

For this set of photos, the reality television personality chose to wear a blue hoodie and insanely tight leggings. A pair of black-and-orange Nike sneakers completed the look.

The hoodie had white lettering of a logo screened on the back and the bottom of the sweatshirt rested at Belle's waistline. The leggings had side zippers at the ankles and were skintight everywhere else.

In the first photo, Belle squatted down with her backside toward the camera. Her perky booty and one shapely thigh were beautifully showcased in the shiny faux leather of the garment.

The Love Island starlet looked over her shoulder toward the camera with her lips slightly parted. In the second shot, Belle stood facing the photographer. She cocked one hip and rested her hand just inside the waistband of her pants.

The final photo again featured Belle from the back. The material of her pants clung to her curvy derriere as she used both of her hands to raise the hood up over her head.

Belle's caption encouraged everybody to look back, and her followers were quick to follow her directions. In less than an hour, dozens of people commented and nearly 6,500 hit the "like" button on the post.

By the looks of things, many of Belle's fans were essentially left speechless. The comments section was flooded with emoji, with fire icons and smiley heart faces being popular go-to choices.

"the vibes," one fan noted.

"Wowww," another raved.

"Okurrrrr," a third user wrote.

"Your so beautiful belle just wow," someone else declared.

Some of Belle's fans could have felt disappointed by the fact that she was entirely covered up in this case. She's not necessarily shy about showing some skin and flaunting her curves. This time, however, she showed off her perky booty and hourglass figure while remaining fully clothed.

On the other hand, a few months ago, she gave everybody a thrill by wearing a lacy blue set of sizzling-hot undergarments. She teased that she was loving every curve and more than 36,500 of her fans showed their love for the look by tapping the like button.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.