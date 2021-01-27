Belle Hassan Slays In Impossibly Tight Leggings: 'Look Back At It'

Love Island star Belle Hassan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tantalizing trio of photographs. The London-based social media influencer had her 1 million followers swooning as her hoodie and legging combination highlighted her curvy physique.

Belle noted that her ensemble was from the Missy Empire brand. She posed in what appeared to be a parking garage or similar structure, surrounded by concrete and metal.

The 22-year-old had her blond tresses styled with a middle part. The long, loose waves were left free and tumbled over her chest.

For this set of photos, the reality television personality chose to wear a blue hoodie and insanely tight leggings. A pair of black-and-orange Nike sneakers completed the look.

The hoodie had white lettering of a logo screened on the back and the bottom of the sweatshirt rested at Belle's waistline. The leggings had side zippers at the ankles and were skintight everywhere else.

In the first photo, Belle squatted down with her backside toward the camera. Her perky booty and one shapely thigh were beautifully showcased in the shiny faux leather of the garment.

The Love Island starlet looked over her shoulder toward the camera with her lips slightly parted. In the second shot, Belle stood facing the photographer. She cocked one hip and rested her hand just inside the waistband of her pants.

The final photo again featured Belle from the back. The material of her pants clung to her curvy derriere as she used both of her hands to raise the hood up over her head.

Belle's caption encouraged everybody to look back, and her followers were quick to follow her directions. In less than an hour, dozens of people commented and nearly 6,500 hit the "like" button on the post.

By the looks of things, many of Belle's fans were essentially left speechless. The comments section was flooded with emoji, with fire icons and smiley heart faces being popular go-to choices.

"the vibes," one fan noted.

"Wowww," another raved.

"Okurrrrr," a third user wrote.

"Your so beautiful belle just wow," someone else declared.

Some of Belle's fans could have felt disappointed by the fact that she was entirely covered up in this case. She's not necessarily shy about showing some skin and flaunting her curves. This time, however, she showed off her perky booty and hourglass figure while remaining fully clothed.

On the other hand, a few months ago, she gave everybody a thrill by wearing a lacy blue set of sizzling-hot undergarments. She teased that she was loving every curve and more than 36,500 of her fans showed their love for the look by tapping the like button.