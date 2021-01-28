Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Curvy Figure In Several Scanty Workout Ensembles
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Fitness star Katya Elise Henry motivated her 8 million Instagram followers to head to the gym once more on Tuesday, January 26, when she shared some sizzling new photos of herself in tiny workout ensembles.

The 26-year-old bombshell was captured in front of a gray background for the three-slide series, taking center stage in every frame as she showed off her famous figure.

In the first image, she stood with one hip cocked as she faced the camera. She placed one hand on her thigh and the other on her waist. She wore a sweet expression on her face as she directed her stare toward the camera. She put her left side to the camera in the second image, which captured her in a happier light as she smiled widely. She also popped her booty out to emphasize her curves. The third photo once again displayed her facing the lens.

Her long brunette locks were styled pin-straight and cascaded down to her lower back. She rocked her square-cut nails long with a classic French tip design.

She showcased her enviable figure in three athletic, yet scanty ensembles from Workouts By Katya, a fitness apparel company she founded. The first look consisted of a black crop top and matching booty shorts. The second outfit included a white top and beige bottoms, while the third featured a gray top and gray shorts.

All three tops were designed with thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline which gave way to a view of cleavage. Each of her formfitting bottoms also flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious booty.

She accessorized the sporty attire with a gold bracelet, stud earrings and a ring.

In the post's caption, she announced that her new collection from Workouts By Katya just dropped and directed fans to the link in her bio.

The sizzling photo set was a huge hit with social media users as it amassed more than 183,000 likes in less than one day of going live. Nearly 1,000 fans also relayed their admiration for the model, her body and her beauty in the comments section.

"The most sensual and beautiful," one Instagram user wrote, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"I'm addicted to your beauty," a second fan chimed in, adding a red heart and fire symbol.

"You are literally my fave ever," a third admirer gushed.

"Seriously so obsessed with you! Goals," a fourth individual asserted.

The model has promoted her latest athletic-wear collection on Instagram on more than one occasion this week. Just a few days ago, she uploaded an image that displayed her in another skimpy set from her brand.

