Daisy Keech Flaunts Pert Derriere In Barely There Mini Dress

On Wednesday, January 27, American model and social media sensation Daisy Keech shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 21-year-old posing outside in what appears to be a residential area with numerous cars in the background.

Daisy flaunted her fantastic figure in a tiny purple mini dress with a deep thigh slit from the clothing retailer ASOS. The model did not appear to be wearing underwear underneath the skimpy garment leaving little to the imagination. Her pert derriere and toned legs were put on display. She finished off the look with a fuzzy lavender bucket hat, Nike ankle socks, a pair of all-white tennis shoes, and a ring worn on her index finger.

In the first image, Daisy stood with one of her knees bent in the middle of the tree-lined street. She turned to the side and arched her back. She touched her dress and tilted her chin upward, as she closed her eyes with a small smile playing on her lips.

Daisy altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She placed one of her hands on her hat and lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, Daisy advertised for ASOS by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Daisy's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"You're so beautiful," wrote one fan.

"A naturally beautiful woman!" added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

"I'm so in love with the outfit omg," remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"What an amazing shot," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Daisy is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded three pictures, in which she posed with peaches near a pool. She wore a strappy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her round bottom and sculpted thighs. That post has been liked over 700,000 times since it was shared.