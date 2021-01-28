Trending Stories
January 28, 2021
Majority Of Republican Voters Think Donald Trump Should Start A New Party, Poll Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Tuesday revealed that the majority of Republican likely U.S. voters believe that Donald Trump should start a new political party, Breitbart reported.

In particular, 53 percent of GOP voters think it's a good idea for the former American leader to create his own coalition, while 30 percent believe it would be a bad idea and 17 percent are unsure.

"Those outside of either major party remain virtually split in opinion, with 43 percent expressing the belief that it would be a good idea for Trump to form another party and 42 percent indicating otherwise. Sixteen percent remain unsure," the publication noted.

The survey also asked respondents to state whether they believed a hypothetical Trump third political alliance would be better, worse, or the same as the current Republican bloc.

"A plurality said they would consider it to be 'worse,' followed by 34 percent who said 'better,' 17 percent who said 'about the same,' and six percent who said they were not sure," Breitbart reported.

Among Republican voters, 49 percent believed the new coalition would be an improvement, 33 percent said it would be a deterioration, and 21 percent said it would be equal to the current Republican Party.

U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House August 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

The data comes amid reports of the Patriot Party political action committee pushing for a third party. However, Trump's campaign has denied being a part of the group and has not authorized its activities. The former U.S. leader was allegedly considering the creation of a new alliance to pressure the GOP to oppose his conviction in the forthcoming Senate trial.

As noted by Breitbart, Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday pushed back on the aforementioned rumors.

"I've talked to the president [Trump]. I've talked to others around the president, who are talking to him every day. He's not going to start a third party."
Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser to Trump, also pushed back on the rumors and claimed that the Donald J. Trump for President (DJTFP) campaign committee has nothing to do with the new bloc.

According to author Tomi T. Ahonen, splitting the current Republican Party in half to create a new group would have many implications for the landscape of American politics. Ahonen argued that the new conservative coalition would ultimately form into a racist bloc focused on white grievances, leaving a more centrist GOP. Elsewhere, he claimed that the centrist group would push Democrats to more left-wing policies that mirror the European socialist-liberal parties.

