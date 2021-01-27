Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Paula Manzanal Shows Off Insane Body In Leopard-Print Bikini & Fishnet Coverup
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Peruvian beauty queen Paula Manzanal put her phenomenal figure on full display in a pair of sizzling bikini shots shared to her popular Instagram page January 26. The 27-year-old looked like a total bombshell in a chic leopard-print swimsuit and fishnet coverup, stunning many of her 2 million followers with her sexy curves.

According to the geotag, the duo of snap was taken at the Dreams Tulum resort and spa in Mexico. The picturesque location was only partly featured in the pics, which showed a glimpse of an imposing villa and a towering palm tree beneath an azure sky. Paula was snapped on a large white bridge traversing a pool filled with turquoise water. The babe showed off her insane body from different angles, thrilling her audience with a back-to-front view of her voluptuous assets.

The first photo captured the model in profile, flashing her bodacious backside and long, curvy legs. Paula was standing on a set of stairs, looking over her shoulder with a beaming smile as she leaned her side against the railing. She flaunted her voluptuous thighs by putting up one leg on the step above. She raised her knee and arched her bare foot, giving fans a peek at her sculpted calf.

Paula's protruding derrière was exposed by a minuscule thong bottom that nearly completely bared her peachy buns. Likewise, her perky chest was accentuated by a skimpy, deep-cut top that left a tantalizing amount of sideboob on show. The blond beauty posed with one arm across her midriff, showcasing the netted long sleeve of her coverup. The gauzy beige number was an off-the-shoulder style and was missing its entire front section, providing very little coverage to her flawless figure due to its see-through fabric and sexy design.

The smokeshow's golden locks cascaded from underneath a stylish, pastel-pink hat that beautifully complemented the palette of her attire. Her long tresses framed her face, emphasizing her beautiful features, and spilled down her back grazing her pert posterior.

A swipe to the next slide saw Paula turning her busty curves to the camera to reveal the triangle string design of her bikini top. The photo also offered a better look at her bottoms, which dipped dangerously low in the front, showcasing her chiseled tummy. The swimsuit was decorated with a flirty ruffled trim that drew even more attention to her assets.

The model showed off of toned pins by stretching one leg in front of the other and getting up on her tiptoes. She coquettishly tipped her hat and rested her other hand on the railing, displaying the bling on her wrists and finger. The coverup tied with a thin string just below the collarbone, billowing over her flank in a rounded shape that further emphasized her curves.

The smoking-hot look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up about 1,160 messages from Paula's enamored fans. The double update also garnered more than 44,500 likes, ranking among her most popular posts.

"Gorgeous," Lauren Dascalo wrote under the suggestive photos, adding a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

"Wow you're so amazing," read another comment, trailed by three hearts.

"Beautiful body wow," chimed in a third Instagrammer.

"Miss #bubblebutt!!!" a fourth person complimented her seductive figure, leaving a string of peach, bomb, and fire emoji.

