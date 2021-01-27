Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Mariana Morais Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini: 'Froze My Ninnies Off For These Pics'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but blond beauty Mariana Morais is doing her best to keep her Instagram page hot and sultry. On Wednesday, the social media influencer took to the photo-sharing site to share a couple of photos where she wore a risqué black bikini.

The top to Mariana's swimsuit featured small triangles that covered the middle of her breasts, leaving plenty of cleavage, sideboob and underboob on display. The bottoms were a classic bikini cut with thin straps that sat high on her hips.

Mariana's hair was styled in two braids, which fell over the front of her chest. The model also sported a black knit cap, and she wore a white polish on her fingernails.

Mariana was captured on a balcony in a high-rise apartment building. While the sun was shining and the sky was clear, snow was visible on patches of the ground below, suggesting that it was cold outside. A group of evergreen trees sat next to a road, and in the distance, a snow-covered mountain range could be seen.

In the first picture, Mariana faced the camera with a smile on her face. Standing with one leg in front of the other, she showed off her hourglass shape. Sunlight hit the front and side of her body, calling attention to her ample chest and flat abs.

The second frame was similar to the first in that it showed the model facing the camera. She stood in a different place and she held her fingers up to the side of her hat while she gazed at the lens.

In the caption, she wrote that she was cold while the pictures were taken.

The post got a lot of love from her online audience, with more than 27,000 of her followers hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

"The absolute epitome of beauty! Wow," one Instagram user gushed.

"You're the HOTTEST," a second admirer wrote, adding several flame emoji.

"Your body is perfect," a third fan chimed in.

"Your so cute and that body is incredible," added a fourth follower with red heart emoji.

Last month, Mariana shared an update that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny purple bikini that had clear straps and a thong back. The post consisted of six pictures where she posed near a waterfall in Costa Rica. She stood in shallow water while she flaunted her fit physique.

