January 27, 2021
Rachel Cook Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Cutout Bikini & Flaunts Girly Pigtails
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Rachel Cook spoiled her fans with a sexy snap when she took to her social media feed on Wednesday afternoon. The blue-eyed bombshell put her assets on display in a pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her 3 million Instagram followers rewarded her with high engagement even though she posted the photo just an hour ago.

The half-body pose was taken indoors. The light enveloped the brunette beauty as she sat down for this particular shot. Behind her, a tufted sofa beckoned invitingly in a neutral-colored room.

Rachel smoldered as she seduced the camera with her facial expression. The model dropped her chin and tilted her face to the side. She widened her eyes and parted her lips as she gazed at the lens.

The influencer brought her hand up to touch her hair while her other arm pushed against her chest. Her breasts were pushed together by the subtle movements as she put her ample cleavage on display.

Rachel rocked a racy pink two-piece swimsuit that clung to her flawless physique. The halterneck style did nothing but favors for her figure. Even though it tied behind her neck, it had adjustable straps that were a snug fit across her shoulders.

The bikini had risqué cutouts that exposed even more of her chest. The candy-pink fabric only covered three-quarters of her bust, leaving her inner breasts spilling from the bra cups. She also showcased her flat midsection in the snap.

The 26-year-old styled her mane in two pigtails in the front. She pulled her tresses into a middle part and wore the front half of her locks in the girlish style. She then left the back section of her hair loose. Rachel's only jewelry was a pair of dainty stud earrings and a delicate choker necklace.

Her fans loved the upload and showered her with love shortly after she posted. This specific image has already garnered more than 47,000 likes. Many of her followers also voiced their support and complimented her in the comments section.

"God, you're beautiful. Seriously, like what the hell?" one fan raved.

"You are the most beautiful. You set the standard for women," a second admirer raved.

Another jested and proposed to her.

"Will you marry me? Don't let my wife know..." they teased.

A fourth user waxed lyrical about her looks.

"You're amazing, Rachel. Wish I could run my fingers through your hair and kiss your blue eyes and your pretty lips," they gushed.

Rachel recently wore just a beret and bikini bottoms in a sensual pic where she relaxed in a boat.

