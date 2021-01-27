Vivica A. Fox, 56, Showcases Cleavage In A See-Through Top & Black Bra

Vivica A. Fox defied her age in her latest Instagram update. The actress stunned as she rocked a revealing ensemble that contoured to her enviable curves.

In the racy pics, Vivica wore a see-through black shirt. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her toned arms and shoulders. It had a tight fit that highlighted her ample bust.

The sheer material allowed fans to look through at her black bra underneath. Her cleavage was on full display, as was her flat tummy and impressive abs.

She added a pair of skintight white pants. The bottoms featured distressed holes down the legs and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and long, lean legs.

Vivica teamed the outfit with the perfect accessories. She rocked large hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her wrist. She wore a thick black belt as well, and a pair of stiletto pointed-toe boots. She completed the style with rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Vivica stood outside on a balcony. She had one of her feet propped up and her knee bent as she placed her hands on railing behind her. A gorgeous sunset could be seen in the background.

The second shot featured the Soul Food star standing in a doorway with her weight shifted to the side. She rested one hand next to her as the other was placed on her hip. Her head was turned and she had a steamy expression on her face.

In the final photo, Vivica sat on the arm of her beige sofa. She had her legs apart and her hands resting on her knees. She shot a smoldering stare at the camera as some decorative pillows could be seen behind her.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Vivica's 1.5 million-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the post. The pics scooped up more than 31,000 likes within the first day after they were published on her account. Her admirers also left over 900 comments.

"Lovely photo. Especially the large picture of Whitney Houston. Ms Fox you look stunning," one follower wrote.

"Someone's aging backwards and I love it!" another stated.

"Very nice," a third user gushed.

"Gorgeous," a fourth person commented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a miniskirt and tight top with thigh-high boots. To date, that post has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 650 comments.