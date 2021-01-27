Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 27, 2021
'Sports Illustrated' Model Georgia Gibbs Takes A Dip In The Ocean In Pink Bikini
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Georgia Gibbs stunned many of her 717,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 26, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself enjoying a refreshing dip in the ocean while wearing a stylish swimsuit that did her body nothing bur favors.

The three-part series showed Gibbs — who is perhaps best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— in the shallow part of the sea, allowing the waves to crash against her strong legs. Her blond hair was damp, indicating she had been swimming prior to having the photos taken.

Gibbs was sporting a pale pink two-piece bathing suit from her collection in partnership with Kopper & Zink. It included an underwire top that flattered her cleavage. Gibbs teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a thick waistband that sat high on the sides, showcasing the contrast between her slim waist and curvy hips.

Gibbs captioned the pictures with a lengthy caption in which she addressed a common question she receives from followers: how to get a body like hers. She emphasized that, for the most part, genetic disposition is responsible for everyone's bodies. The rest comes from nurture and love.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. In under a day, it has attracted more than 35,700 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to thank Gibbs for being positive and spreading self-love — in addition to showering her with compliments about her natural beauty and figure.

"You have a bright soul and you're influential in the best of ways," one of her followers noted.

"Absolutely love this post! [two growing hearts] Self-love is where it's at in 2021," replied another user.

"Thank you sweet, beautiful girl for spreading so much positivity and self-love. [three double hearts] You are always a breath of fresh air in this space," a third admirer chimed in.

"'Learning to love food not fight with it' [clapping hands] I struggle with comparison but MY body is without labels. Thank you!" replied a fourth fan.

Gibbs is well known among her fans for being open about her journey, including the good, the bad and the ugly. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared another post in which she noted her mental state ahead of the new week. She was feeling re-energized and comfortable in her own skin, she said. In the photos, she rocked a black two-piece workout set by Alo Yoga, which included a push-up sports bra and skintight leggings.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.