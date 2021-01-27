Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Rachel Cook Wears Bikini Bottoms & A Beret While Posing Seductively On A Boat: 'Ready For Summer'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Playboy model Rachel Cook took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a titillating snapshot with her 3 million enthusiastic followers. The jaw-droppingly stunning photo included fellow model Rachel Yampolsky and it quickly raised plenty of heart rates among the brunette beauty's dedicated fan base.

In her caption, Cook noted that this shot had been snapped somewhere in Europe. She also quipped that she was ready for summer, utilizing an emoji with a winking eye and tongue sticking out to ensure her light-hearted intent emerged as intended.

The two ladies sat next to one another on a boat out on the water. They were a bit of a distance from the shoreline, and a gorgeous landscape could be seen beyond that.

Both women wore black berets over their tresses and a white choker around their necks. They were topless, covering their bare breasts with a forearm, and black bikini bottoms completed their alluring ensembles.

Cook and Yampolsky maintained serious facial expressions as they looked directly at the photographer. Their poses were nearly identical mirrors of one another and that approach made for a truly tantalizing shot.

The women were positioned so that they each kept their inside legs straight while they bent their outside knees. In addition to the carefully placed forearms, each model's other hand angled up to their cheek or beret.

A bit of cleavage could be seen on both of the models. Flat tummies and phenomenally shapely legs demanded attention and Cook's fans were not shy about noting their deep appreciation for these twin sets of hourglass curves.

In the day since Cook initially shared this gorgeous snapshot, more than 122,000 people have hit the "like" button. In addition, nearly 650 of the Nirvana online magazine founder's ardent admirers have added comments.

"The best beautiful girls," one noted.

"What an incredible pair -ps those freckles!" another wrote, calling attention to the freckles seen on Yampolsky's face.

"I'll sunbathe with u anytime," a third user teased while utilizing several fire emoji to emphasize the point.

"Two amazing beauties looking unbelievable," someone else praised.

About a week ago, Cook teased her millions of admirers with a different stunning shot. She posed by an open window and showcased her flawless physique while wearing a burgundy set of lingerie.

This photo revealed plenty of deep cleavage and highlighted Cook's rock-hard abs. Her baby blue eyes and slight smile served to enhance the already titillating vibe of the gorgeous snap.

That lingerie photo received about 195,000 likes and 1,120 comments.

