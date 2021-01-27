Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 27, 2021
Bri Teresi Flaunts Tight Buns In Barely There Panties
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Bri Teresi thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 26, in her latest update. The American model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing just underwear and a jacket, an outfit that put her sensational curves fully on display for all to gawk at.

The photo captured Teresi posing outdoors during a gloomy day. The background was blurry, keeping the focus on the model. Teresi turned away from the camera, putting her booty front and center. She turned her head to the right, looking at the camera from over her shoulders.

Teresi rocked a white two-piece lingerie set that made her tan complexion stand out. The panties were the highlight of the photo, boasting a barely there thong back that showcased her tight buns. She also had on a black-and-white jacket, which she pulled down her shoulders.

Teresi wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in a loose waves that hung down her back.

In the caption, Teresi asked her fans if they liked what she was wearing, and added a winky emoji at the end. She also included a series of tags and revealed that her ensemble was from Full Send, indicating her post was a partnership with the retailer.

Her fans proved to have liked what they saw. In under a day, the post has garnered more than 14,200 likes and over 380 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to engage with her caption, noting that they were having a hard time noticing her outfit. Many others simply used the occasion to gush over her fit physique, particularly her derriere.

"Bri, you look absolutely amazing wearing anything," one user wrote.

"TBH didn't notice it. But everything else tip top shape," replied another one of her fans.

"Love you baby yes but love that butt more," a third user chimed in, adding a peach emoji after the words.

"What jacket? [smiley] Just kidding, you look absolutely gorgeous," added a fourth user.

Teresi has drawn a massive following thanks to her engaging posts that more often than not highlight her sexy body. She certainly did that earlier this week when she shared a racy video that saw her petting a cat in a sexy lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has written. The garment included a maroon negligee that was open at the front, having a thin string keeping both sides in places. She sat on a bench while holding a coffee mug.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.