Bri Teresi Flaunts Tight Buns In Barely There Panties

Bri Teresi thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 26, in her latest update. The American model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing just underwear and a jacket, an outfit that put her sensational curves fully on display for all to gawk at.

The photo captured Teresi posing outdoors during a gloomy day. The background was blurry, keeping the focus on the model. Teresi turned away from the camera, putting her booty front and center. She turned her head to the right, looking at the camera from over her shoulders.

Teresi rocked a white two-piece lingerie set that made her tan complexion stand out. The panties were the highlight of the photo, boasting a barely there thong back that showcased her tight buns. She also had on a black-and-white jacket, which she pulled down her shoulders.

Teresi wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in a loose waves that hung down her back.

In the caption, Teresi asked her fans if they liked what she was wearing, and added a winky emoji at the end. She also included a series of tags and revealed that her ensemble was from Full Send, indicating her post was a partnership with the retailer.

Her fans proved to have liked what they saw. In under a day, the post has garnered more than 14,200 likes and over 380 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to engage with her caption, noting that they were having a hard time noticing her outfit. Many others simply used the occasion to gush over her fit physique, particularly her derriere.

"Bri, you look absolutely amazing wearing anything," one user wrote.

"TBH didn't notice it. But everything else tip top shape," replied another one of her fans.

"Love you baby yes but love that butt more," a third user chimed in, adding a peach emoji after the words.

"What jacket? [smiley] Just kidding, you look absolutely gorgeous," added a fourth user.

Teresi has drawn a massive following thanks to her engaging posts that more often than not highlight her sexy body. She certainly did that earlier this week when she shared a racy video that saw her petting a cat in a sexy lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has written. The garment included a maroon negligee that was open at the front, having a thin string keeping both sides in places. She sat on a bench while holding a coffee mug.