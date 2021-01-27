Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Jessica Alba Drops It Down Low In Silk Pajamas For The 'Buss It' Challenge
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Jessica Alba went from wearing her pajamas to slaying in a sporty outfit for her take on a challenge that's taken social media by storm.

Jessica, 39, recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself nailing the "Buss It" challenge. The latest transition trend that has gone viral on TikTok involves rocking a casual look while dancing to the sample of the Nelly song "Hot in Herre" featured in Erica Banks' hit single "Buss It." When Erica sings the title words, the user drops it down low for the big transition. The challenge taker changes into something more glamorous before showing off their twerking skills near the floor.

At the beginning of her video, Jessica stood in front of a hallway. She looked like she was getting ready for bed in a classic silk pajamas set. Both pieces were olive green with an eye pattern and contrasting white piping. Her top featured a collar and button front. She raised it up slightly to reveal that her baggy bottoms had an untied drawstring waist.

On her head, Jessica wore a fluffy white headband topped with small bear ears. The fresh-faced Sin City star appeared to apply moisturizer to her skin. She leaned toward the camera while rubbing her hands together, then she briefly massaged her face and neck. After straightening back up, she turned to the side, placed one hand on her hip, and dropped down to the floor.

After the drop, she rocked a charcoal sweatsuit with the word "Ambitious" emblazoned across the chest in bold yellow lettering. She accessorized with a pair of oversize gold hoop earrings, and she wore her brunette hair styled in French braided pigtails. Her location changed along with her appearance — she was crouched down beside a wall covered with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. She bounced up and down while dancing to the music.

In her caption, Jessica encouraged her followers to be ambitious. She also gave a shoutout to author Meena Harris, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' niece. She tagged the Instagram page for Meena's philanthropic lifestyle label, Phenomenal Woman.

Jessica's take on the "Buss It" trend was a smash hit, accumulating over 490,000 likes from her 18.7 million followers. Her vibe reminded many viewers of her 2003 movie Honey.

"Still remembering those banging moves from Honey," read one message left in the comments section.

Others were amazed at how youthful the actress looked.

"She looks exactly the same as she did in never been kissed. We need whatever cream she uses," wrote one fan.

"You look so young still," another admirer commented.

Jessica previously showed off her dance skills in another transition video. She rocked a skintight athletic set for a performance aimed at encouraging self-care.

