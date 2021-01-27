Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Jennifer Lee Bares Backside In Cheeky Lavender Bikini: 'Jen Of The Jungle'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Jennifer Lee thrilled her Instagram followers with a new video of herself swinging on a rope in the jungle in Oahu, Hawaii, while wearing a tiny bikini.

In the video, Jennifer stood on a rock at the top of a waterfall. She held onto a knotted rope, which she used to swing out over the natural pool below, showing off her strong, toned arms. She showed off her strength by letting her legs hang freely instead of anchoring them on one of the knots below her. Rocks and green trees surrounded the scene.

Jennifer wore a lavender two-piece with a top that tied around her back in a loose bow. It featured two triangle-shaped cups that revealed a hint of cleavage when she turned around on the cord. The matching bottoms featured a cheeky cut, showing off her pert derriere. A small piece of fabric covered her lower back, and the straps rose over each hip. They dipped low in the front, showcasing her taut stomach.

The model's long brunette hair hung in damp waves down her back, reaching to her waist. She let out a scream -- which could be heard over the sound of the falling water -- as she traveled out over the water and then dropped into the depths below before the rope swung back toward the waterfall.

The footage received nearly 6,200 likes, and almost 100 Instagram users took a moment to compose an uplifting comment for the former reality TV star.

"Your body is just not fair! You are looking hotter than ever. Enjoy your trip," one fan enthused, adding a flame and a laughing-crying smiley.

"You are so gorgeous! This looks like so much fun. You are my new role model, Jenn," a second follower gushed, including flames, hearts, and flowers to complete the comment.

"Oh, how fun! It looks like you're enjoying the 808. You're looking hot while doing it too. The hottest girl on IG by far. Keep up the amazing work," a third devotee wrote along with thumbs up, red lips, flames, and sparkling hearts.

"What an amazing sight! What an awesome body! You are absolutely living the dream, Jennifer. Somehow I feel like you just saved the day," a fourth devotee teased, including a heart and a flame.

Jennifer regularly shares posts photos of herself modeling a variety of outfits. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showed off her fit frame in the snow, which is a far cry from her most recent tropical pictures.

