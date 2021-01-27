Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Holly Sonders Sucks Lollipop While Showcasing Killer Figure In Racy Lingerie
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Popular social media influencer Holly Sonders sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, she shared a snap that featured her sucking on a lollipop while flaunting her killer figure in a racy pink teddy.

Holly's lingerie featured a plunging neckline that nearly went down to her belly button. The opening was wide, barely covering her nipples, and it included several thin straps that stretched across her cleavage. The number had a halter-style strap that wrapped around her neck and a belt that cinched around her waist. The garment also included garter belts and high-cut legs that made her stems appear even longer than they were.

The model completed her look with a pair of clear platform stilettos.

Holly piled her hair into a messy bun on the top of her head with a few long pieces of her bangs framing her face.

For accessories, she sported a pair of large hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, Holly was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the photo shoot. She stood outside near a swimming pool. Large cacti lined one side of the pool and a lounge chair was behind her on the other side.

Holly was captured from the front while she held a lollipop up to her lips. With her eyes closed and her face to the sky, she sucked on the candy while hooking her other thumb in one of the garter belts. She posed with one foot slightly forward and her knee bent, accentuating her long, lean legs. Her ample chest and chiseled abs were also on display. The model's bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

In the caption, Holly made a remark about the flavor of the sucker. She also tagged the photographer. Her fans seemed to enjoy the sultry picture, and several took to the comments section to tell her so.

"Cherry? Damn you Holly every time I think you can't get any better... boom mind blown, so gorgeous, happy hump day sweetie," one admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included flames and heart-eyes.

"Stunning Holly. Great pic," a second Instagram user commented.

"You're my fave," a third fan replied, with several pink heart emoji.

Just yesterday, Holly gave her fans a look at her pert posterior, sharing a snap where she wore a set of strappy red lingerie while she climbed an iron arch in a pair of high heels. She was captured from behind while she hung from the structure and showed her toned pins and trim waistline.

