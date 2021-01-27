Spoilers For Wednesday's 'General Hospital': Jason Needs A Favor From Carly

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Wednesday's episode will bring forth some interesting conversations. Jason and Carly will be connecting in some sense, while Peter and Dante will have a potentially intriguing chat. Franco's feeling frustrated and Maxie extends an olive branch to Britt.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals a hint of what's ahead with Jason and Carly. They're both mourning what they believe is Sonny's death, but Jason is also doing his best to keep things under control in Port Charles. She's scrambling to keep the secret regarding Nelle under wraps, and there are signs that things may soon spiral out of control.

The preview shows Jason telling Carly that it'd actually be a relief for him if she said no. He will reluctantly ask her to do something, and whatever it is that he needs seems to be something that will leave her a bit rattled.

Elsewhere, Valentin will try once again to generate some chaos between Jax and Nina. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggests that he will once again be unsuccessful, but it seems he'll continue his efforts.

Elizabeth will find someone to lean on and Franco will talk with someone who might be able to "fix" him. General Hospital teasers detail that Nikolas will have something weighing heavily on him. In addition, Ava will ask someone what they have in mind.

Sasha will sit down to do her interview with Jackie. Chase set this up and then worried that perhaps it had been a bad idea. Will Sasha end up regretting doing this?

Whether she goes through with it or not, General Hospital teasers suggest that she'll find herself rather stressed out during Wednesday's episode. Somehow, she'll end up leaning on Willow for some support.

Willow and Michael signed the annulment papers and she said she was going to look at some apartments. However, he may find that he's not entirely ready for her to move out of the Quartermaine mansion. He'll tell her that he doesn't want her going anywhere, and she will be rather perplexed by this.

Wednesday's show brings Obrecht back into the picture again, and Peter will have something in mind for Dante to do. Maxie will reach out to Britt and it seems she'll be ready to form a friendship of sorts. General Hospital viewers will see Maxie offer that she will do something if Britt will, and this probably has to do with getting along for Peter's sake.

Before the week is over, Jax will feel compelled to tell Nina the truth. General Hospital spoilers signal that there may be some twists and turns on the way and fans are dying to see what's next.