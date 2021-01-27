Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

January 27, 2021
Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Lace Lingerie
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Wednesday, January 27, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a kitchen. A refrigerator and a kitchen island can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first image, Brit sat with her legs crossed on a gold stool with a white fur cushion. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head. She looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

She opted to wear skimpy red lingerie from the clothing retailer boohoo. The set featured a strappy lace bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. She also sported a coordinating fur-trimmed robe, giving her sultry look additional glamour. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted white.

Brit removed her robe and draped it over the back of the stool for the following photo. She put her hands on her waist and continued to focus her away from the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to "self love." She also advertised for boohoo by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the tantalizing post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"THE. HOTTEST BRITTTT YES I love this," wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

"You look so beautiful in this outfit I love you," added a different devotee, along with numerous kissing face and heart-eye emoji.

"Super cute in all your photos @britmanuela," remarked another admirer.

"You are amazing," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

Latest Headlines

Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

February 18, 2021

'RHONJ' Melissa Gorga Says She & Husband Don't Talk To Joe Giudice

February 18, 2021

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021

NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold Mentioned As Potential Offseason Target For Washington Football Team

February 18, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Tyrese Maxey Is 'Key Piece' In Zach LaVine-To-Sixers Blockbuster

February 18, 2021

Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.