Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Lace Lingerie

On Wednesday, January 27, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a kitchen. A refrigerator and a kitchen island can be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first image, Brit sat with her legs crossed on a gold stool with a white fur cushion. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head. She looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

She opted to wear skimpy red lingerie from the clothing retailer boohoo. The set featured a strappy lace bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. She also sported a coordinating fur-trimmed robe, giving her sultry look additional glamour. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted white.

Brit removed her robe and draped it over the back of the stool for the following photo. She put her hands on her waist and continued to focus her away from the camera lens.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to "self love." She also advertised for boohoo by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the tantalizing post as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"THE. HOTTEST BRITTTT YES I love this," wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

"You look so beautiful in this outfit I love you," added a different devotee, along with numerous kissing face and heart-eye emoji.

"Super cute in all your photos @britmanuela," remarked another admirer.

"You are amazing," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.