January 28, 2021
Amanda Gorman To Debut Original Poem At Super Bowl LV
News
Terrence Smith

After stealing the show at the inauguration of Joe Biden, Amanda Gorman is showing no signs of slowing down as she lines up another major gig to debut a new poem. The NFL announced that the poet will be involved in the pregame festivities ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, as reported by ProFootballTalk.

The poem, which is currently untitled, will focus on the story of three everyday heroes who have been chosen by the NFL to serve as honorary captains during the game. Those three are Trimaine Davis, a Los Angeles teacher who ensured remote learning for his students during the coronavirus pandemic by securing laptops and internet access; Suzie Dorner, a Tampa nurse who has been in charge of managing the COVID-19 ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and James Martin, a veteran of the Marines who has been working through the Wounded Warrior Project to help vets connect virtually with their families.

The poet has seen a meteoric rise in the week since she performed "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration. She reflected on her sudden success and the years of work behind it during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is available to view on the show's YouTube page.

"I understand in some fashion that I was making history as the youngest inaugural poet. I didn't know really what that history would look like or the impact it would have," she told the host.

Amanda Gorman speaks onstage during the Prada
Getty Images | Jared Siskin

She also spoke about her own ambitions to one day be president, despite not being eligible for another 13 years, as reported by The Hill.

"This is a dream that I think came into existence around sixth grade. I had a math teacher who said kind of somewhat jokingly — because I was a very passionate, feisty girl, as I am today — you should run for president... I was like, you know what? That tracks. Let's put that on the bulletin board for the future," Gorman said.

DeGeneres backed the 22-year-old poet and gave Gorman her first endorsement in her 2036 presidential campaign.

Gorman, who is the first youth poet laureate of the United States, is deadly serious about one day residing in the White House, and even her family have taken measures to make sure it happens. She told DeGeneres that her twin sister would avoid getting her picture taken at college parties just in case they could be used in a political smear campaign.

