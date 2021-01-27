Trending Stories
January 27, 2021
Halsey Announces Pregnancy With First Child: 'Surprise!'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Halsey took to Instagram to announce she is pregnant with her first child. The 26-year-old singer immediately became a trending topic on Twitter after 49,100 fans mentioned her name via the app.

In the first of three photos, the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker stunned in a knitted bra top that was multicolored. The item of clothing featured thin straps that went around her neck. The low-cut attire showed off her decolletage as well as her growing baby bump. She teamed the look with loose-fitted light blue jeans that had a rip down each leg. Halsey left the bottoms unbuttoned and went barefoot for the occasion. She is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for very short brunette hair. The entertainer accessorized with earrings and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her arms.

The MTV Video Music Award winner sat down while posing in front of two silk sheets. She curled her feet up and raised one hand to her forehead. Halsey gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile and was clearly glowing.

In the next slide, the talented songstress stood up and went shirtless. Halsey was captured side-on and covered her chest with her right hand while placing the other lightly on her lower back. She pushed one leg forward and rested her foot on tiptoes. Halsey looked over her shoulder and gave fans a view of her bump from another angle.

In the third and final frame, she kneeled down and covered her chest with both hands.

Halsey kept the caption simple and put "surprise" with a baby bottle, rainbow, and baby angel emoji. She also credited the photographer Sam Dameshek.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 1.3 million likes and over 79,000 comments, proving to have made an instant impact on her 22.7 million followers.

"Aww!! You are going to be an amazing mom Ash. Welcome to the club—one of the greatest gifts on earth," one user wrote.

"OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! Congratulations angel!!! What a lucky baby to have you as a mama!!!" another person shared.

"You are going to be the best mom everrrr!!! I'm so happy for you Ash. Love you," remarked a third fan.

"ahhhh congratulations!!! i'm so happy for u omg," a fourth admirer commented.

The upload caught the attention of many high-profile celebrities such as Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, and Normani, to name a few.

US Weekly has confirmed that the father of the child is Alev Aydin. According to IMDb, he is a screenwriter and composer.

Halsey has previously been romantically linked to the likes of G-Eazy, Yungblood, and Evan Peters.

In 2018, she opened up about freezing her eggs due to her struggles with endometriosis.

"Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself," she said when appearing on The Doctors.

In 2015, Halsey told Rolling Stone magazine that she suffered a miscarriage right before she went on stage.

